The Branson Regional Arts Council has announced the cast of its upcoming production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged).”
Directed by Sean Neil Myers, the cast will feature the talents of Abby Reeve as Jess, Amber Gathright as Adam and Somer Dean as Daniel. The comedy play will host five performances between April 30 and May 3, according to a press release from BRAC.
“Several outstanding performers attended the auditions, but director Sean Neil Myers could only cast three roles for this production,” said the release. “He selected these three actresses for their amazing chemistry working together as a trio, as well as their excellent comedic timing and delivery.”
For some instances of bawdy and/or suggestive language or action, this play has been rated PG-13 and is best suited for audiences ages 13 and up.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” features all 37 of Shakespeare’s productions in just 97 minutes.
“Three madcap players weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter,” said the release. “An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)’ was London’s longest-running comedy.”
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” is the work of three comics who, having honed their pass-the-hat act at Renaissance fairs, premiered production at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987. The play quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, earning the title of London’s longest-running comedy after a decade at the Criterion Theatre, the release stated.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the production, two of the plays original writer/performers, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, revised the show to bring it up to date for 21st-century audiences. The play now incorporates some of the funniest material from the numerous amateur and professional productions that have been performed throughout the world, according to the release.
Showtimes for the production will be on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 2 and Monday, May 3 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Socially distanced reserved seats are on sale now at BransonArts.org/tix. Live-stream tickets for the show will also be available to those interested in enjoying the production from home.
For additional information call the box office at 417-336-4255 or visit bransonarts.org.
