On Wednesday, March 30, Branson Based Entertainer James Marvell died following a battle with Stage IV Cancer.
Marvell was a member of the Warner Brothers’ band Mercy in the 1960s. Their million seller, “Love Can Make You Happy,” skyrocketed on the billboard charts and Cashbox Top 10. Throughout his music career, Marvel could also be found performing in Branson.
In 1970, Marvell and Buddy Good left Rock ’n’ Roll to pursue country music. Their duo, The Country Cavaleers, were pioneers in starting the long-haired country movement. They used their outlaw image to present anti-drug messages to youth and family-style country music. Marvell has also had a string of Christian country and country gospel hits including, “Washed In The Blood Of The Lamb,” written by Toccoa Georgia DJ and Songwriter Woody Woods.
Most recently, Marvell recorded and released the song “Ozark Mountain Christmas,” which is an award-winning Christmas song written by Branson’s own award-winning Songwriter Dr. Lynda Lynn.
Since his passing at the end of last month, community members and fans have taken to social media to express their condolences to Marvell’s wife Faye and share their favorite memories of Marvell.
“James was not only a personal friend, but a huge supporter of my radio program and station. He is also a fellow believer and is now singing beautiful music in Heaven. My heartfelt condolences to Faye and to their family and friends. God Bless You James. Thank you for your music and for sharing your love of Jesus to the world. You are missed!” — Jim Barber
“In honor of my great Friend James Marvell! Earth’s loss is definitely Heaven’s gain! Enjoy eternity with the Lord Jesus You served on earth! Love You Brother until we meet again!” —Randy Plummer
“Branson entertainers and the community has lost a wonderful friend, an amazing entertainer, and a truly God-fearing man, James Marvell. Our prayers go out to his wife Faye, their family, friends, and legion of fans. What an honor it was to be his friend, James invited me to be a part of many of his shows, which I willingly did with great joy! Peace be with you James!”
—Terry Wayne Sanders
“RIP James Marvell. Love you my brother.”
—Terry Beene
“Was so sad to hear about the passing of Branson’s biggest supporter and friend, James Marvell of Mercy. The lyrics of their hit song ‘Love Can Make You Happy’ is so true. James spread love everywhere he went. My last text with him was Saturday when he told me he loved and appreciated me and “I’ll be with our Savior.” He loved Jesus and was ready to see him. Hugs and prayers to his wife, Faye as she said today this was the saddest day of her life. We love you James and Faye. RIP my sweet friend.” —Karen Best
“RIP James Marvell, formerly of Mercy. Heaven gained another singing angel today ‘Love Can Make You Happy.’” —Pat Benti
“Another good friend has left us... James Marvell will be missed tremendously! I will miss James a LOT! What a shining example he was in many ways! He allowed me to interview him last year, and I found him to be such a positive, humble, and talented man of God! Shortly thereafter he honored me by featuring one of my songs on the ALG Gospel Network on Roku. I will never forget James! He was the epitome of love and kindness!” —Alicia Summers McLeod
“We will see you again, James Marvell. You will be greatly missed as you now rest in the arms of our Lord. Although I only knew and worked with you over a span of a few years, your kindness and love for all people left an indelible mark on my heart and soul. You made the world a better place and I am a better person for knowing you. God’s grace ordained for us to meet. Of that I am certain. My condolences to all who are grieving James’ passing. I am very saddened right along with you but ever so thankful to have known him. He lives on in all of our hearts.”
—Tomey Sellars Trevathan
“James Marvell, a storyteller, celebrity and a good friend of mine has passed away. I am saddened by this news. James was such an inspiration to me as he told his raw deal story to us and the crew. Rest in peace brother until we meet again.” —Jason Bing
“Rest in Peace, James Marvell. I’m so grateful that we got the chance to meet and become friends...good friends. You always encouraged me. You always supported me. You always inspired me. You were blessed with certain talents and you did not hesitate in using them to do good things. You led a life of fruitfulness, and in the process, enriched the lives of all who knew you. Vaya con Dios, my friend.” —Mike Baluja
“Just found out that my good friend, and our Branson adoptive father, James Marvell passed away. I’ve been seeing posts that he’s been sick, but can’t believe he’s now in Heaven with Jeff Sallee. We met him and his wife, Faye in 2005 when we moved to Branson. I’ll never forget when Jeff and I used to play around with him at the Branson Mall by running to him from different sides just to have him give us money for food and will cherish all of the turquoise jewelry that he gave us. He was in the band Mercy that performed the song ‘Love Can Make You Happy’ and was in the duo The Country Cavaliers along with recording a history song called ‘Prophecy’ that was based on Matthew 24. He will be missed by all who knew him. Love and miss you, Dad. RIP, James.” —Donna Feld Sallee
“James Marvell was more than a friend. He became like a Brother. I met James 12 years ago and we quickly became friends. He has been an entertainer for most of his life. Early on in life with a group called Mercy. Then him and long time friend Buddy Goodman formed the Country Cavaliers. Then James’ crossover to Christian music where he promoted Jesus in not only his music but his daily walk. James was always just a phone call away whenever I needed him. His dad lived to I believe 104 but God had other plans for James as he lost his battle to cancer today. May his memory live on in his music and the hearts of all the people he touched. RIP my friend I Love you and forever will miss you!!!! Fly High.” — Buster Prine
“Let’s All Pray For Faye & Family. Our Buddy Shall Forever Be Missed!” —Richard Frazier
“Solid prayers from Heart To Heart for the family of our friend and music legend James Marvell. We worked with him many times and loved his music and his dedication. R.I.P. Marvell. We will see you again one day!”—Sharon Mays
“My condolences go to the James Marvell family. He was a very respectful man with great talent. Prayers for peace and comfort headed your way!”
—Andrew Brunet
“RIP James Marvell now singing with the angels in the presence of our lord and savior Jesus. Thank you for all you have done for so many (people) here on earth. You will forever be missed. Prayers for your family during this difficult time.” —Mary Scott
“Deeply saddened about hearing of the passing of my friend James Marvell. R.I.P James you will be missed. My deepest condolences. Go Rest High on That Mountain. I’ll miss your phone calls and that charming smile you had.” —Ray Anthony
“I am sad to say that we lost a great friend today. A great recording artist and man of God James Marvell. A member of Mercy (‘Love Can Make You Happy’ and ‘Forever’) also a member of The Country Cavaleers. James also appeared on my New Year’s Eve Special every year for the past 15 years. We did a TV special this past New Years Day that was viewed by millions of viewers around the world. Remember those sweet yesterday’s. We will always remember you James. JoAnne Martin Julian and I Love You.”
—Jimmy Jay
“I just received word from James Marvell’s beautiful wife Faye that he has passed away. A great artist and an even greater friend. We all know that he was a good man and in a better place but he will be deeply missed but all of those lives he touched while here on this earth. I would tag each of his friends to let them know but he had far too many to reach out to them all.” —JK Coltrain
“Jesus has healed my friend James Marvell by taking him home, I will miss him but he is with Jesus. James heard, ‘Well done and faithful servant.’” —Brian LeeMasters
“RIP James Marvel, my musician friend. Heaven gained a new singing angel today. ‘Love Can Make You Happy.’
—Rose Angelica
“My heart is broken today as my almost lifelong awesome friend James Marvell went home yesterday morning. Been very good close friends for many years since 1977. Seems like such a nightmare I so wanna wake up from. Feeling heartbroken.” —Kathy Jodie Smith Gammill
“James Marvell you’ve been such a great friend. You will be missed. ‘Jesus Christ got too much love for everybody guys.’” —Michael Chauncey
“I was sad to hear today about the passing of our dear friend James Marvell, I was honored to have a great interview with him on my radio show a while back. Heartfelt prayers for all the family and friends. I know he will be missed.” —Marsha Sue Mitchell
“I just heard that my old friend James Marvell made his transition into the arms of the Lord today. Our hearts and prayers go out to his sweet lovely wife Faye.”
—Bishop Drinnon
“It is with a heavy heart to share that today, James Marvell is no longer with us. He is certainly in our hearts always and will be missed so very much! It is with a happy heart that he is in perfect peace and health with his Lord and Savior Jesus the Living Lord.” —Terri Mo
“I was shocked and broken hearted to find (out) my dear friend of many years had passed away. James Marvell was not only a close friend but was like family. We worked professionally together in Nashville on several television shows that I produced and directed. James and Rickey Treat together co-hosted ‘The Nashville Connection,’ ‘Nashville Across America,’ and ‘Sweet Yesterdays.’ We produced music videos, comedy and television commercials through the years. We were much younger then and remember having such a great time working with so many artists on the shows...James was always such a beautiful soul and everyone knew and loved James. In the 35 years I knew James, not once did I ever hear him say anything bad about anyone. James had a deep devoted love for his beautiful wife Faye. The two of them were inseparable and they performed and recorded together. James always spoke of the Lord and without a doubt James knew Jesus as his Lord and savior. Today James is surely right there with his mom and dad Salvador and spending some good quality time with Jesus. I love you and will miss you my dear friend.” —Helen Treat
“Very sad to hear of the death of my friend James Marvell, yesterday, from complications from cancer. James was a part of the duo known as The Country Cavaliers...The Cavaliers were always smiling & extremely congenial; a trait that somehow seems lost to the “mega -stars’’ of today’s modern country music! And though they may have never hit ‘the big time;’ still they were a part of an era, when you could still be original & get noticed for it!! If you don’t believe me, just ask the guy who was a young child in Nashville wearing a white hat with a gold T.H.! Rest In Peace James, & may GOD speed!” —Troy Hess
“My good friend James Marvell has passed away. I have known James since 2006. A great friend and one of the members of the group Mercy who had the huge top 10 million selling single, ‘Love Can Make You Happy.’ And one of the top 100 greatest love songs of all time! Along with ‘Forever’ follow up charting single, and a career that went on to go to such great heights in Country music & Gospel music! In Branson, Mo. to Nashville TN., & all over the country, &, always back home to Tampa…James was a great singer, songwriter, & all around good man. I will miss him. Another great friend gone from this world & life. Every time we lose another one like him this world somehow seems just a little dimmer. RIP.” —Trey Dees
As of press time, Marvell’s obituary had not been released. Once service is made available, it will be posted to bransontrilakesnews.com.
