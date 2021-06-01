On Friday, May 28, the Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater welcomed approximately 1,500 attendees back to the stands as they hosted their first concert in eight years.
For the debut show at the newly renovated Black Oak Amp, the amphitheater in Lampe welcomed the talents of Lytyl Skynyrd and Hairball.
Lytyl Skynyrd, a Branson based Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, features the talents of Aaron Napier, Bryan Lawson, Kenny Christensen, Larry Holiday, Georgina Holiday and Doug Clifford. The band was given the responsibility of opening the show and being the first band to step foot on the stage since Journey had perform there in 2013.
Following the standing ovation performance from Lytyl Skynyrd, attendees settled back in for Hairball, an 80s arena rock tribute band. The members of Hairball include Vocalists Dave Moody, Kris Vox and Joe Dandy, Guitarist Happy, Electric Bassist HBK and Drummer Billy.
Featuring the best rock music from 80s artists like Kiss, Motley Crue, ACDC, Queen, Guns N’ Roses, Twisted Sister, Def Leppard, Van Halen and more, Hairball quickly had audience members returning to their feet, dancing and singing along to the music.
Upcoming concerts at the Black Oak Amp include Chris Young and special guest Tyler Farr on Thursday, July 1; Trace Adkins with special guests Terri Clark and Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters on Friday, July 30; Dustin Lynch with special guests Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. and Elvie Shane on Friday Sept. 10; and Nelly with special guests Juvenile, Baby Bash and DJ Trife on Friday, Sept. 17.
Tickets for all of the future shows are on sale now. Visit blackoakamp.com for additional information.
