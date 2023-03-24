UPDATE: Statement from WonderWorks Branson: "WonderWorks has officially REOPENED! Thank you to the entire community for their support. We are excited to welcome guests back in to let their imaginations run wild! Our third floor will remain closed as we continue to work through the restoration process. Because of this, we are offering reduced price tickets at the door."
Due to a fire at the end of last week, WonderWorks Branson will be closed until further notice.
On Friday, March 17, the Branson attraction took to their social media to share due to unforeseen circumstances, they would not be opening that day. Soon details were updated to both their social media and website informing potential guests they would continue to be closed until further notice.
In a Thursday, March 23, statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News, WonderWorks Branson General Manager Brenda Dent provided some insight into the cause of the closure, as well as a look toward the future.
“WonderWorks Branson had a fire that stemmed from an arcade piece, thankfully no one was injured,” Dent said in the statement. “Our amazing sprinkler system caused a lot of water, so we are working on the restoration from the fire and water and will reopen as soon as possible. Please keep an eye on our website and social media pages for the reopening. We appreciate the community’s support and prayers!”
Opening in the summer of 2020, WonderWorks Branson is the largest of the WonderWorks family of attractions. Standing at 48,000 feet, the Branson location offers more than 100 hands-on exhibits that combine education and entertainment to create a family-friendly atmosphere for fun and learning.
WonderWorks Branson is located at 2835 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information on the attraction or to stay up to date on the reopening plans visit wonderworksonline.com/branson or WonderWorks Branson on Facebook.
