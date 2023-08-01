The Branson Regional Arts Council invites area performers to showcase their kooky, spooky and ooky abilities as they host open auditions for their pre-Halloween production of The Addams Family—A Musical Comedy at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson this month.
Auditions will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Those planning to audition will need to bring with them a music cut, no longer than a minute, in the style of the show. Songs from the musical itself are acceptable and are preferred for those auditioning for a specific role.
Additionally, those auditioning will need to bring their own music tracks, either on a phone or music player to connect to the sound board. No sheet music. A short jazz combo will also be taught at the auditions, so attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly.
The musical comedy will be directed by Jacob Deck, who will be looking to cast the following characters for the production.
—Gomez Addams: Stage Age: 35-55, Vocal Range: Bb2 – G4. A suave man of Spanish descent who adores his wife and children and takes immense pride in being an Addams. Gomez finds himself trapped between his daughter and his wife, being forced to hide Wednesday’s big secret from Morticia. He has great comedic timing and is a strong dancer. Spanish accent is a plus!
—Morticia Addams: Stage Age 35-55, Vocal Range: G3 – Bb5. The beautiful, leggy and mysterious head of the Addams family who believes strongly in family tradition. Morticia is unnerved thinking that Gomez is hiding something from her. She is confident and sexy with a side of dry wit. She is a strong mover (tango skills are a plus!)
—Wednesday Addams: Stage Age: 18 – 22, Vocal Range; A3 – E5. Gothic big sister Wednesday who has her father’s heart and her mother’s sensibility falls in love with a “normal” boy who she brings home to meet the family. Wednesday is trying to balance her relationships with “strange” family with that of her new love and his “normal” family. Wednesday showcases compassion, a bit of stubbornness and strong will. She has a strong belt.
—Pugsley Addams: Stage Age 10 – 13, Vocal Range: A3 – F5. The youngest of the Addams Family, Pugsley loves to be tortured by his big sister. He is lost trying to figure out his place now that she has a new boyfriend and family dynamics are changing. Pugsley is charming and funny, ideally with an unchanged singing voice.
—Uncle Fester: Stage Age: 30-50, Vocal Range; C3 – G4 (optional C5). Serving as the narrator of the show, Uncle Fester is lovable, childish, enthusiastic and highly incorrigible. Fester has great comedic timing and a tenor voice. Ukulele skills are a plus!
—Grandma: Stage Age: 102, Vocal Range: G4 – F5. Fun, quirky and feisty, Grandma always has a trick up her sleeve. Grandma is wise, wacky and sometimes a bit crass. She has great comedic timing and physicality.
—Lurch: Stage Age: 25 – 50, Vocal Range: Eb2 – E4. A man of few words, Lurch is the Addams Family butler. His unmistakable commanding presence is accented by grunts, moans and deliberate movement. Must have great non-verbal story-telling abilities (think: facial expressions and sound). Lurch has a rich bass voice.
—Mal Beinecke: Stage Age 35 – 55, Vocal Range: C3 – A4. The uptight and father of Lucas and cold-shouldered husband to Alice, cynical Mal meets the Addams with skepticism. He finds the Addams to be too bizarre for his liking and cannot fathom being related to them.
—Alice Beinecke: Stage Age: 35 -55, Vocal Range: Ab3 – G#5. Lucas’s mother and Mal’s wife, Alice is strongly devoted to her family. She presents herself as reserved and collected (even when speaking in rhyme) until she learns to unleash her wild side at dinner with the Addams. She is a strong comedic actress with a strong belt.
—Lucas Beinecke: Stage Age : 18 – 22, Vocal Range: C3 – C5. The hopeful romantic and son of Alice & Mal, Lucas has fallen in love with Wednesday and intends to marry her. He is optimistic and hopeful yet struggles to find the balance between his ‘normal’ family and the macabre Addams. Strong singer.
—The Ancestors: Age: 18+, All Vocal Ranges, Male & Female. The Addams’ ancestors from various eras serve as the chorus for the show and help bring the story to life. They will be featured both singing and dancing throughout the entire show (once relapsed from the family crypt!). Seeking actors with both vocals and dancing abilities.
The anticipated rehearsal schedule will be discussed at auditions. Performance dates for the musical will run from Oct. 19 to 29, with showtimes at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Branson. Anyone with questions are invited to call 417-336-4255 or email edu@bransonarts.org.
For additional information on the auditions visit bransonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.