The Hollister High School Tiger Theatre Company invites the community to join them this weekend for the opening of their fall play.
Debuting on Veteran’s Day, “The Game’s Afoot” is a full-length comedy play written by Ken Ludwig.
“It is December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of celebration,” the play’s synopsis stated. “But when the night takes a turn, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly becomes hilariously dangerous.”
The cast of “The Game’s Afoot” features the talents of Jesse Archibeque as William Gillette, Emma Spurling as Martha Gillette, Josie Craig as Aggie Geisel, Conner Houtchens as Simon Bright, Macy Everett as Madge Geisel, Ben Stevens as Felix Geisel, Lauren Tiefry as Inspector Harriet Goring and Rylan Stone as Daira Chase.
Showtimes for the production are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11; 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
“Don’t miss the TTC’s first production of the year,” Director Kyle Bradley said. “The whole family will enjoy this murder mystery comedy as it keeps you guessing and laughing the whole way through.”
Admission into the show is $5 for students and Hollister School District Staff, and $8 for adults. Tickets are cash only and only available at the door.
For additional information visit the Hollister High School Theatre Department page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.