Guests of the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson will now have an opportunity to view the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame plaques for both Mickey Gilley and The Texas Tenors.
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District Executive Director Kirk Elmquist joined John Hagen, JC Fisher and Marcus Collins on stage at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre to present The Texas Tenors with their Texas Country Music Hall of Fame plaque. The presentation took place during the final moments of The Texas Tenors Wednesday show, in which they announced they would be placing their plaque on display at the theatre.
Marcus Collins shared what it meant to them to be inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
“We never thought, starting The Texas Tenors in 2009, that here 12, 13 years later we would be inducted into the hall of fame,” Collins said. “It’s such an honor and couldn’t mean more to us. To be presented with the plaque here on stage in Branson and to be able to display it here is going to be cool.”
In 2022, David Frizzell and the late Buddy Holly were also inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
“I think it really hasn’t sunk in yet, because when you see who else is up there. People that we’ve idolized starting with Tex Ritter to people like Kenny Rogers and all kinds of great country artists,” John Hagen said. “To be included in that, when we’re not quite in that vein of country, we’re a little more outside the box and to be recognized for what we do in country music and how we represent Texas and all that is quite an honor.”
Also in attendance for the Wednesday ceremony was Cindy Gilley, the wife of the late great Mickey Gilley. In 2011, Mickey was also inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. During her appearance, Cindy produced Mickey’s plaque and announced it would also be placed on display inside of the theatre.
“Our plaques are being displayed together in honor of him and in honor of the Hall of Fame and us being here is just something else,” Collins said. “He was such a nice guy and down-home and approachable. We want to be like that. He set such an excellent example for other artists and we want to be that kind of artist as well.”
JC Fisher added what it’s like to not only share a title with Mickey, but to also perform on his Branson stage.
“We’re quite honored to be in this theatre and sharing his dressing room and keeping his legacy alive and well in Branson and around the country,” Fisher said. “Such an iconic name when you think of Gilley’s and you think of the movie, Urban Cowboy, and just to be associated with that name, that stature, that class is such an honor.”
The Texas Tenors first learned they would be inducted into the hall of fame earlier this spring. Collins shared their initial reaction was shock when they learned the news for themselves.
“Being recognized as a country artist, but being a classical crossover, and being recognized as a Texas country artist and to be in the hall of fame is quite something for us,” Collins said.
While The Texas Tenors have achieved numerous accreditations for their work over the years, Hagen said something about being inducted into the hall of fame told them they were living up to their name.
“Something that is important to us is we do all these different genres of music, but we want to serve each one in a good way,” Hagen said. “That gave us validation that we’re doing something right.”
At the induction ceremony in August, The Texas Tenors were also presented with an opportunity to perform.
“We were very honored to be the last act and had about a 45 minute set, so we really got to showcase the variety of what we do,” Hagen said. “I still feel like it didn’t even happen. It’s slowly sinking in. Seeing that plaque was like, ‘Whoa, that did happen.’”
The Texas Tenors will return to Branson for their Deep in the Heart of Christmas show on Wednesday, Nov. 2, which will run on select dates through Wednesday, Nov. 30. The trio will also be back in town for performances on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30 and 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
For additional information or for ticket reservations visit grandshanghaitheatre.com.
