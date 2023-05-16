Missouri Governor Mike Parson has issued a proclamation recognizing both Silver Dollar City and the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield for their recent respective acknowledgments by USA Today.
Silver Dollar City was recently named as the No.1 2023 Theme Park in America, while Wonders of Wildlife received the title of the No.1 2023 Aquarium in America by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, following nationwide polls of USA Today readers and fans of each attraction. The governor’s proclamation recognizing the achievements of the Ozarks based attractions was issued on Friday, May 5.
“…I, Michael L. Parson, Governor of the State of Missouri, do hereby recognize Silver Dollar City and Wonders of Wildlife as a top national destination by USA Today, for drawing visitors from across the United States to our state, and for having a positive impact on Missouri’s Economy while offering wholesome fun for families,” Parson’s proclamation stated.
When USA Today 10Best released the poll results of the 2023 best theme park in America voting, showcasing the 1880s-era theme park recapturing of the title for the first time since 2020, Silver Dollar City Attractions President Brad Thomas released a statement thanking guest who love them enough to visit, but love them enough to vote for them.
“Our guests come from all over the USA. We recognize they could visit other states, other regions and other theme parks, but they have chosen to not only visit us, but to also vote for us,” Thomas said. “Our citizens strive every day to create unique and fun adventures and experiences for each guest. We want to provide the entire family an escape from the noise of their daily routines and the opportunity to grow closer together as they experience our rides, our shows, our festivals, our attractions and our incredible food.”
Thomas additionally shared a secondary statement following the release of Parson’s proclamation.
“We recognize the importance of this type of recognition from our guests who visit from all over America,” Thomas said. “Having the distinction of being No. 1 theme park and Wonders of Wildlife as No. 1 aquarium, speaks to the quality of experiences that each attraction delivers to our guests.”
With the issuance of the proclamation Bass Pro Shops and Wonders of Wildlife Founder Johnny Morris issued a statement of his own to thank those who support the respective attractions as well as the Ozarks.
“We are truly humbled by this distinction and very grateful to every guest, member and fan for their votes and support,” Morris said. “Wonders of Wildlife represents the collective efforts of countless individuals and organizations who share a strong passion for conservation. Together we hope the awareness generated by this recognition for both Silver Dollar City and Wonders of Wildlife, encourages even more people to visit the Ozarks and get inspired to enjoy and protect the great outdoors.”
SDC and WOW Aquarium were both nominated by a panel of museum, aquarium, amusement and theme park experts consisting of USA Today editors, 10Best.com editors and additional high-profile influencers from across the United States. As two family-owned businesses from Southwest Missouri, they have entertained millions of guests while also celebrating the beauty and heritage of the Ozarks, the Missouri Division of Tourism said in a press release.
“Missouri is filled with incredible attractions for all types of travelers,” Missouri Division of Tourism Director Stephen Foutes said. “Silver Dollar City and Wonders of Wildlife’s top ranking is a testament to fantastic experiences that tourists can expect while visiting the state.”
Visit silverdollarcity.com or wondersofwildlife.org to learn more about the respective southwest Missouri attractions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.