The community is invited to take part in a Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure, as the Branson Regional Arts Council production of Mary Poppins-The Broadway Musical takes to the stage at the Historic Owen Theatre.
Opening on Thursday, Feb. 9, the BRAC will host 15 performances of the Broadway musical, which is being directed by Jacob Deck; alongside Musical Director Michelle Baker.
“One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical,” the synopsis for the musical stated. “The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again.”
The cast of Mary Poppins features the talents of: Leah Johnson (Mary Poppins), Thomas Hayden Reasoner (Bert), Cameryn Deibler/Hope Menard (Jane Banks), Lee Brown/ Emma Chandler (Michael Banks), Alex Harris (George Banks), Sonya Godfrey (Winifred Banks), Abby Reeve (Mrs. Brill), David Hewitt (Roberston Ay), Kristin Cartwright (Miss Andrews), Katy Kohler (Bird Woman), Somer Dean (Mrs. Corry), Rachel Ramberan (Katie Nana), Joey Blackwood (Neleus/Valentine), Michael Sager (Poseidon), Joseph Schumacher (Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman), Maddie Hewitt (Miss Lark), Jeremiah Reeve (Von Hussler), Kyle Denton (John Northrbook), Claire Denton (Miss Smythe), Lucas Dahlgren, Kathryn King, Charis Boulden, Velvet Dougharty, Julie Brinkman, Kayleigh Dominish, Molly Tennison, April Ebersol, AJ Turner, Melinda Prince (Ensemble), Sarah Sutherland (Ensemble / Mary swing), Brenna Prince, Luke Johnson, Sebastian Stringer, Maggie Marks, Josslynn Silvy (Kids Ensemble), JoJo (Willoughby the Dog), and making her stage debut, Eloise Dougherty (Baby Ensemble).
Showtimes for the musical will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, Friday, Feb. 10, Saturday, Feb. 11, Thursday, Feb. 16, Friday, Feb. 17, Saturday, Feb 18, Thursday, Feb. 23, Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 26. Additionally there will be 2 p.m. showtimes hosted on Saturdays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25 and Sundays, Feb. 12, 19 and 26.
The Production crew of Mary Poppins includes: Karie Dykeman, Kim Hale (Producers), Jacob Deck (Director/Choreographer/Set Designer), Michelle Baker (Music Director), Loran Polson (Stage Manager), Myles Stevens (Sound Technician), Pamela Meadows (Lighting Design), Josh Boulden (Dialect Coach), Emily Rivere, Lexi Keaton, Jael Frost, Abby Moulin (Spotlights), Kyle Blanchard (Set Operations Manager), Jacob Deck, David Hewitt, Nathan Sutherland (Set Construction), Lorie Best (Volunteer Coordinator), Josh Silvy (Inventory Manager), Marshall Meadows (Photographer), Jim Barber (BRAC Executive Director and Marketing).
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Downtown Branson.
Advance tickets are available now and are encouraged due to limited seating.
For additional information or to reserve tickets call 417-336-4255 or visit bransonarts.org.
