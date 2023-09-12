Thanks to the generosity of community donors, the Silver Dollar City Foundation’s Care For Kids Program was recently able to present $155,000 to 14 area school districts for them to help provide students with basic resources, including school supplies, shoes, medical needs and more.
Since its inception in 2006, Care For Kids has donated more than $2.3 million to area children. The program is funded through the generous contributions made by Silver Dollar City, White Water, Showboat Branson Belle and Woodland Hills Family Church in Branson, which has made significant donations to the program over the last decade, according to a press release.
As the funds are presented each year, they are divided among the 14 participating school districts based on the number of students they have enrolled in the free or reduced lunch program. Once the school districts have received their respective portion of the funds, it becomes the educator’s responsibility to decide how the money is spent; as they are the ones who best understand the needs of the children as they observe them daily.
Branson’s Cedar Ridge Elementary Principal Dr. Michelle Collins explained how the acts of kindness made possible by Care For Kids, impacts the self-worth of how a student sees themselves.
“A sweet student who has treaded the waters of difficulty felt defeated as she was-once again-sent home with head lice,” Collins said in a press release. “In an effort to come alongside the family and support her needs in the moment, we were able to access Care For Kids money immediately. This quick action option had her family equipped with treatment supplies and everything needed to eradicate this recurring barrier to her learning journey and further help the child avoid shame or embarrassment.”
In agreement with Collins is Hollister School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson, who shared how financial support from the Silver Dollar City Foundation program gives educators “boots on the ground” options to combat negative experiences affecting students. Wilson provided an example of when a teacher in his district noticed a child was being picked up from school in a car that had its back and side windows busted out. Though the windows were covered in plastic the temperatures outside were getting colder.
“The teacher noticed that there was also an infant seat in the car,” Wilson said in the release. “The teacher called the counselor who then contacted the parents. The parents knew the importance of their middle schooler participating in school activities but did not have money to pay those fees and fix the car. Within a matter of days, a local business replaced the windows at cost. Safety, security, and a sense of belonging were addressed when the district was able to meet the needs of another and express our love for them.”
In 2022, a total of 4,039 students received assistance through the Care For Kids program. Needs met with these funds range from clothing and shoes, to meal programs and prescriptions, to vision and dental, and other medical needs. Many students also received help covering the cost of school sports, field trips and graduation experiences, while families of students were assisted with necessities such as rent or utilities.
“This world can seem so cruel and complicated for children when they face struggles beyond their control,” Silver Dollar City Foundation President John Baltes said in the release. “When our community steps up to fill in the gaps for them, children witness that agape love that is like a beacon of light during their darkest days.”
This fall, the Silver Dollar City Foundation will release another round of school grants through the Hope Grant. The Hope Grant will be awarded based on feedback from school superintendents about unmet needs such as food and access to early childhood education that the Foundation might address.
Thanks to the Care For Kids program, educators report students, who once felt invisible, feel valued and cared for; and the sense of community, which emerges from the partnerships is something all parties can be proud of.
“In the heart of our neighboring communities, the power of generosity transforms a time of distress into an era of hope thanks to a pillar of good, faithful service – The Silver Dollar City Foundation,” Collins said in the release. “The legacy of Care For Kids funds serves as a reminder that even in the darkest times, a single act of kindness can ignite a spark of change that brightens the lives of so many.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.