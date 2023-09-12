Silver Dollar City Foundation Logo.jpg

The Silver Dollar City Foundation Care For Kids Program presented more than $155,000 to area schools in Taney and Stone counties. 

 Courtesy of SDC

Thanks to the generosity of community donors, the Silver Dollar City Foundation’s Care For Kids Program was recently able to present $155,000 to 14 area school districts for them to help provide students with basic resources, including school supplies, shoes, medical needs and more. 

Since its inception in 2006, Care For Kids has donated more than $2.3 million to area children. The program is funded through the generous contributions made by Silver Dollar City, White Water, Showboat Branson Belle and Woodland Hills Family Church in Branson, which has made significant donations to the program over the last decade, according to a press release.

