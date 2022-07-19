A new video streaming service is giving people the opportunity to enjoy the wonders of Branson wherever they are in the world.
Introducing Branson+, the first video streaming platform to provide users with the ability to view a wide selection of their favorite Branson shows all in one place.
Branson+ Founder Seth Britton said the idea for such a streaming platform came to him around four years ago. Since the initial idea, Britton has worked alongside his friend, Matt Toca, to make the streamer a reality.
“We’ve been working on it heavily for the last two years. I built the base of it to really benefit the shows. I built it for the shows, by the shows. They’ll give me the content and they all get paid based on a video’s performance,” Britton said. “It’s very well built for them to make an additional income, but also get their videos out there that everyones been doing for the last 40 or 50 years.”
Branson+ can be found at bransonplus.com and enjoyed via the website or viewers can download the Branson+ app to their Android or Apple devices.
“I offer the option for them to subscribe for a year, for $4.99 a month. We’ll be doing live streams eventually, where people can get on live streamed videos. They can download all of these videos and content to watch offline at any time,” Britton said. “People can gift subscriptions to it. So for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and whatever you can think of, you can gift anywhere between a month to a years worth of subscriptions to somebody.”
For the soft launch of the streaming service, Britton has made videos available from shows like The Haygoods, Reza, The Bretts, Pierce Arrow, Clay Cooper, Grand Jubilee, The Duttons, Yakov, Rick Thomas, Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers and New South Gospel.
Britton explained the support of the shows and the assistance of Toca have been the two most instrumental things in the creation of Branson+.
“Matt’s been a huge part. Without him it would be very hard for me to have pulled this off. To do a venture like this, by just hiring people would have been out of my budget,” Britton said. “He was very helpful with also helping with the direction of this. It’s different to build a streaming service with neither one of us having any experience with it.”
Britton shared he’s actively working to add more content to the streamer and currently has more than 1,000 videos to finish before they’re ready to go live online.
“Everybody has their option of what they want to give me. It takes a little bit legality wise and it takes a little bit to go through this whole process,” Britton said. “Rick Thomas for example. He’s an awesome illusionist in town and he’s given me his full show. Then there’s Reza, who’s fantastic, and he’s given me tutorials to learn the magic. There’s like 30 or 40 of them. So everyone can kind of pick and choose what they want to push out there to the people.”
With the streaming service, Britton’s goal is to feature both current Branson shows and icons from Branson’s past.
“Now they’ve got a place they can put their videos that they’ve had no way to do anything with. I’m able to take VHS’ and DVD’s and turn a lot of that past stuff and digitize them and people can have a way to view them,” Britton said. “I’ve probably got 15 or 16 Baldknobbers VHS’s that I’ve digitized and actually I’m having to hurry on that. I’m actually getting some videos that there’s been damage done already to, like you’re starting to see deterioration of past content and there may not be other copies of it. So you’ve got to hurry and get that stuff turned before it’s gone.”
In addition, any shows or entertainers interested in having their videos become a part of the online platform can do so completely free of charge.
“I don’t charge them anything to join. I don’t charge the shows a dime to join,” Britton said. “They join and they sign on to exclusively stream with me and they get a huge cut of what it is and that allows them to produce more content that goes on Branson+. It’s a good little economy to benefit them.”
Britton added, many of the folks he’s had the chance to visit with about being featured on Branson+, have been very receptive.
“Everybody’s been wonderful and seeing this next step. The shows don’t even have to give me their current productions. They can give me a year or two years old, because most shows in Branson are changing their productions every year. You have to,” Britton said. “It’s been great. I’m talking to a lot of people and a lot of artists and shows. Going forward, a lot of them want to see it get going first, which is totally cool. We’re just getting started with it.”
On top of shows, Branson+ will also feature area events, which have been recorded such as the Branson Car Auction.
“The Branson Car Auction that happens in town, Jim Cox has been wonderful and allowed me to put every auction they’ve done on here,” Britton said. “It’s the full thing. People can watch these full car auctions and they do a fantastic job. It’s legit. It looks like something you would see on TV as a car auction. It shows you what the bids are at and everything.”
Another section of Branson+ includes a vintage category, which currently features a video Britton thinks people will find really fascinating.
“I’ve got a video that’s really cool on here that shows Johnny Cash in 1992 when he was working on getting a theater in Branson. It shows, back in ’92, there’s Moe Bandy, Mel Tillis, Dino, and Shoji’s singing in it,” Britton said. “Just really cool different things that are still Branson related that aren’t necessarily Branson shows, but all kinds of content I have in the work that really all centers around Branson.”
Britton said he has a short-term goal of getting Branson+ available on places like Roku and Amazon, so people can pull up the streamer right to their TVs. Britton added his mission to create a streaming platform that benefits Branson shows has remained constant.
“This was built to support them. I think that’s really important that people know that when you’re subscribing, you’re not subscribing to give your money to some corporate thing,” Britton said. “You are supporting Grand Country, Reza, The Haygoods, Pierce Arrow, Baldknobbers and all the shows. This is just a small taste. My goal is to try and get every show in Branson past and present on. Will I achieve that? Time will tell.”
Anyone interested in visiting with Britton about providing videos for Branson+ can contact him at hello@bransonplus.com. For additional information or to subscribe to Branson+ visit bransonplus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.