As the first signs of spring begin to arrive as does the opening of Silver Dollar City for their 2023 season.
The 1880s-era theme park in Branson will begin welcoming guests back onto its city streets starting on Saturday, March 11. From opening day through Sunday, March 26, SDC will be hosting their limited-time Spring Break Festival.
In the first weeks of the new season, park guests will have 40 themed rides and attractions available to them. A few ride options include the Grand Finale Season of the long-time favorite and original Fire In The Hole, the World’s Most Historic Indoor Coaster; Time Traveler that vaults guests over a 10-story, 90-degree drop in a time machine at a speed of 50 miles per hour while flipping through three separate upside-downs; Outlaw Run, a Guinness record-setting wood roller coaster known for its steep drop; the family-friendly adventures in Fireman’s Landing and the park’s own version of an 1880s World’s Fair—The Grand Exposition with “Marvels of technology” including a junior-sized roller coaster, spinning swings, swinging wooden ships and more.
The park will also offer one of the biggest slates of live entertainment they’ve ever welcomed during the Spring Break Festival. For the month of March, the city will host Comedian and Magician Chris Stanley on the Tom & Huck Stage.
“Laugh along with one of Branson’s favorite variety acts,” SDC shared online. “Funnyman Chris Stanley puts on a hilarious show blending comedy, magic, science tricks, audience participation and a few other surprises you won’t want to miss. No two performances are exactly alike!”
The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience , a fan favorite, returns to the park to wow audiences.
“Watch as this troupe of amazing group of rescue dogs perform a variety of tricks, using anything from frisbees to hula hoops and even other people. Experience interactive crowd participation while you watch the dogs as they show you their best flips, dance moves, athletic feats, and big air stunts!”
The park will also welcome The Magic of Peter Gossamer.
“Considered a pioneer in magic for his original concepts and fresh approach to the art of illusion, you’ll be amazed by every performance and walk away mystified. Gossamer has entertained audiences from around the world...Las Vegas, Tokyo, Montreal, New York, Singapore, Los Angeles, Guam and now graces the grand stage at The City for 13 days only during Spring Break.”
Additionally there will be live performances at the SDC Gazebo from Casey & The Attaboys on opening day, Lindley Creek from March 12 to 17 and Dawson Hollow from March 18 to 26.
For the first time ever, SDC will also expand the dining options at the park during Spring Break by hosting an array of food trucks on site to accompany the park’s famous culinary options.
Food Trucks in “The Plaza’’ (located just past The Grand Exposition) will feature British cuisine and pasties from London Calling, southern-style catfish and more from Flat Creek, Pizza & Calzones from Fat Tony’s, southwest flavors from Not’cho Ordinary Taco as well as delectable desserts from Sno Nut Mini Donuts and Swirly’s Ice Cream & Waffles. The Food Trucks will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the festival.
During Spring Break, the theme park will only be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on select days. For additional information or to view the complete operating schedule visit silverdollarcity.com.
