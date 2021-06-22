The Track Family Fun Parks are inviting the public to join them on Wednesday, June 23, as they celebrate 40 years of business in Branson.
The 40th Birthday Bash celebration at Track 4 will include live music, food trucks, the Branson Ferris Wheel’s all-new ‘80s Electrify Light Show and a fireworks display at the end of the night.
“It’s been an unforgettable 40 years for The Track Family Fun Parks,” a press release from the go-kart racing attraction said. “Since we opened our doors in 1981, we have made it our mission to continually create unforgettable moments for our guests.”
Lee Wescott, a former teacher and coach, opened the first Track Family Fun Parks location in 1981, which is now known as Track 3. In 1982 a second track location was added. The year 1983 saw the addition of a third Track location, 1985 brought the creation of the fourth location, Kids Kountry, and in 1989, Track 5 was opened.
The sons of the owners took over operations of The Track in 2001 and opened The LumberJack, which was the attraction’s first high-rise track. In 2002, The Track welcomed the opening of the Wild Woody and in 2006, Pizza World and Andy’s Frozen Custard were added to Track 4.
In 2011, The Track opened its Heavy Metal High Rise, and in 2016, the former Chicago Navy Pier Ferris Wheel was brought to Branson and renamed the Branson Ferris Wheel.
The evening of events on Wednesday begins at 7 p.m. with a live music performance from opening band, Mile Zero. At 8 p.m. the headliner of the night, The Rosy Hips, will take the stage to perform. Then at 9 p.m. the Branson Ferris Wheel will showcase its new ‘80s Electrify Light Show, which was designed specially for The Track’s 40th birthday.
At 9:10 p.m. The Rosy Hips will once again take the stage to perform until 10 p.m., at which time there will be a second light show at the Branson Ferris Wheel. The evening of events will come to an unforgettable conclusion with fireworks at 10:15 p.m.
Food options during the event will include $12 large one-topping pizzas from Pizza World, the Branson Taco Shack and The Track’s new food truck, Mickie’s, which will be serving funnel cakes, corn dogs, fries and more.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.
For additional information visit bransontracks.com/specialevents or check out the ‘Branson Tracks 40th Birthday Bash’ event page on Facebook.
40 some years ago, my shop coach, Dwight Elliot, and my basketball coach, Lee Wescott, must have seen something valuable in a scrawny little kid and asked if I wanted a job. They said 'we're building a go-cart track'. I worked to the bone and then I helped run it. Dwight used to let me me listen to the St. Louis Cardinals games at night during the rides. Next, I helped haul tires, etc and #2 came to fruition. Next year, #3. I saved up, bought a truck and went to college. It was a joyous experience and something I'll never forget. For all the family of The Track out there, I send my kindest wishes. Wish I could be there for the celebration.
Kindest,
Curt Anderson
