The Legends in Concert summer line-up has officially taken the stage in Branson at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
Now through Sept. 6, audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy tributes to Brooks & Dunn, Adele, The Blues Brothers and Elvis Presley.
“You’ll be ‘Goin’ Back to Miami’ with the Blues Brothers and ‘Rumor Has It’ that Adele will be performing on our summer stage, so stop in to say ‘Hello,’” a press release from Legends in Concert said. “Get ready to ‘Boot Scootin’ Boogie’ with Brooks & Dunn and ‘Rock A Hula’ in ‘Blue Hawaii’ with Elvis Presley.”
The Branson Legends in Concert summer tribute to Adele will be performed by Elisha Conner, a true Branson local who grew up singing in the children’s choir at New Life Temple in Hollister. At the age of 12, she made her Branson stage debut as a dancer with Dino’s Christmas Extravaganza.
When not performing on stage with Legends in Concert, Conner can be found with the Crispin Team where she is a real estate agent at Keller Williams Tri-Lakes.
“If I can work, using my gifts to share music and talents that people enjoy, this is my life by design,” Conner said in a release. “I hope they can feel my soul, hear my grateful heart and see Adele through my performance.”
Joining the summer line-up at Brooks & Dunn are Doug Brewin and Larry Turner, who are both seasoned Legends in Concert performers. Brewin performs as Ronny Dunn, while Turner performs as Kix Brooks.
The duo met while performing their respective Legends in Concert Alan Jackson and George Strait tribute acts in Branson. A friendship quickly formed and their mutual respect for Brooks & Dunn led the two to form a tribute act to the country singers.
Elvis Presley is performed by Ryan Pelton, who both opens and closes the summer show. Pelton won the Worldwide Images of the King Contest in Memphis, Tennessee in 2001.
Pelton has performed all over the world from casinos to fairs, theaters to festivals, production shows to professional sports arenas.
The Blues Brothers are performed by Clint Nievar and Justin Sassenella. Nievar plays Joliet Jake Blues and is a 17-year veteran of the entertainment business with formal training in singing, acting and dancing. In 2001, Nievar moved to the Branson area and has performed in several local shows including The Welk Show and Stuck on the ‘70s. He spent 12 years working at Silver Dollar City in various productions and even spent two years as a side-kick comedian to Yakov Smirnoff.
Sassenella plays Elwood Blues and is no stranger to the Branson stage. He has performed in numerous local shows including The 12 Irish Tenors, Shake Rattle and Roll, the Magnificent 7 Variety Show, Broadway the Star Spangled Celebration and many more. Sassenella has also served as a featured vocalist for Carnival Cruise Lines and Oceana Cruise Lines.
Additionally, now through Oct. 30, country music fans can catch tribute to their favorite country artists at the Legends of Country show, presented by Legends in Concert, every Sunday at 3 p.m. Tributes feature a rotating cast of country stars including Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Brooks & Dunn and more.
Showtimes for Legends in Concert are at 3 or 8 p.m. on select dates. Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 West 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-339-3003 or visit legendsinconcert.com/branson.
