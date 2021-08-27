The Shanghai Circus, presented by the Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai are offering audiences in 2021 the opportunity to witness a Branson acrobats show like they’ve never seen before.
Hosted at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre, the Shanghai Circus features a new production with acts showcasing their talents of acrobatics, dance, comedy, magic, feats of strength and much more.
Director and Performer Wentao said the unique thing about the production this season is the performers aren’t just from Shanghai, they’re from all over the world.
“In our show we just want to share the passion, energy, happiness and love for the people that come to see our show. I hope you feel the same way,” said Wentao. “Because we come from everywhere around the world, we have different backgrounds, different cultures. We have people from Australia, China and from all over America.”
Illusionist and Emcee Ziggy said audiences are treated to a little bit of everything during their show.
“They’ll see some aerial art. They’ll see some fire eating and a little bit of magic. Lots of flips and acrobatics,” Ziggy said. “It’s a variety circus. Anything you think you might see in a circus there is a good chance you’ll see it on this stage.”
With the Shanghai Circus theme in mind, Ziggy explained they worked hard to combine elements of the classic material and more modern acts.
“We have so many performers like Wentao that their dedication and their main discipline are these classic Shanghai acts. But where Wentao comes from, like Cirque Volta, he’s much more modernized cirque,” Ziggy said. “Then we have Mohamad on the cyr wheel who is a modern cirque performer. I’m more of a modern cirque performer. So we’ve taken a lot of classic Shanghai circus and a lot of classic circus acts and modernized them and put them together, so that way you kind of get a vibe of both in the show.”
Joining Wentao and Ziggy on stage for the Shanghai Circus are the talents of Qi, Mohamed, Khazu, Liv, Elis, and Alexis. Wentao said when audiences come to see their show, he wants them to feel the message of love and fun they’re trying to bring to the stage.
“We want to communicate with each other and directly with audiences. I hope they can feel our feedback,” said Wentao. “How we feel on stage, I want the audience to feel the same way. We’re loving a lot and we are teaching each other and we are trying to have fun. We’re all about love and fun.”
Compared to the Branson Shanghai performances of the past, Ziggy said their goal with this production is to directly interact with the audience in order to include them more in the show.
“I think everybody can kind of interact with the audience in their own way, even if it’s just a wink, a look and a smile. Just as you’ll see watching the show, not everybody is verbal. Not everybody’s talent involves being verbal,” Ziggy said. “I’m actually really glad to be the voice for these guys and everybody new that comes in…being the voice of these performers is really cool.”
The transition of the Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai into the Shanghai Circus was made, largely due to the pandemic and the travel restrictions placed on the performers who would customarily be in the amazing acrobats show.
“Shanghai is a very international city in China. Originally we had a traditional Chinese group to perform in Branson here at the Branson theatre,” Wentao said. “Because of COVID-19 they can not cross the border to the USA. That’s why I’m here. To give people the opportunity to come here to perform and share love and share happiness here.”
Though the Shanghai Circus features a much smaller cast and different material compared to the traditional amazing acrobats show audiences are used to, Ziggy said audiences continue to connect with the show.
“It’s been able to be parlayed into something that’s dare I say more aversive and more open. I don’t want to compare, because it’s apples and oranges,” Ziggy said. “We’re not the other Shanghai cast obviously, but we have so many different elements I think just makes us so different. I hope people know that when they come in too. Yeah, our name is Shanghai Circus, but that’s just the vibe. It’s a party. Come hang out.”
Wentao said even when all the travel restrictions have ended, he believes they will continue to keep this new format for the show due to its ongoing success.
“I want to keep the show international. People come from everywhere to share their culture and share their background,” Wentao said. “Our stage is amazing and our artists are super amazing.”
Ziggy said he agrees and hopes they’ll keep the format the same, but also uses it as a foundation to grow an even stronger production.
“We’re kind of blown away by the growth we have gotten for a second year show. It’s a great concept and it’s such a green concept right now too,” Ziggy said. “From here if we’re able to pick up more people from (overseas) that just means we can get more talented and we can get more diverse performers.
“This isn’t your typical Acrobats of Shanghai. If you came and saw the show four years ago this is not the show to expect. We’re built different.”
While the current version of the show will continue to run throughout this season, Wentao said there will be some changes to who is performing in the show.
“We want to keep it fresh for the people coming to Branson. (They) stay three months, four months. For artists, we always want to have short term contracts and we always have new people coming in to perform with us,” Wentao said. “We’ll have a different version for Christmas and maybe Thanksgiving or Halloween, but we don’t know yet. We’ll definitely have some new acts in like two months.”
The Shanghai Circus offers performances nearly daily, with showtime options of 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. depending on the day.
The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre is located at 3455 W. 76 Country Boulevard in Branson. For additional information or to purchase tickets visit grandshanghaitheatre.com or call 417-336-0888.
