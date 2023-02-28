Residents of the Ozarks filled the seats of the New Testament Christian Church Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 25, as they were treated to live music and comedy at the 2023 Cabin Fever Variety Music Show.
Hosted by The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters, the annual winter showcase this year featured the talents of the Farnum Family, Missouri 65, the Grand Country Comedy Team, District 33 Bluegrass Band and the Hillcrofter Harmonies. The event also featured a surprise appearance by Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson.
The Parson’s were invited up on stage in the middle of the Farnum Family set, who were the first to perform for the evening. While on stage, the governor addressed those in attendance and shared how great it was for him and the First Lady to be in attendance.
“I just want to say on behalf of me and Teresa, we have been so blessed in our careers to do something things I never dreamed of doing coming from a little ole town of 356 people and to be governor of the state of Missouri with the First Lady, it’s become of a lot of you people in this room. Just good, common sense people that believe in faith, that believe in family values and believe in the love of this country, Parson said. “There’s a lot of distractions out there right now. What we see on the national level. I’m not here to go on and on about things, but I am here to encourage all of you. Stay with your faith, stay with what got you here and stay what tomorrow’s all about. We’re going to get through this storm like we’ve been through our many other storms in history.”
Parson added, it always feels good to return to the area and be surrounded with people similar to those he grew up with.
“You’re the kind of people I just believe are the heart and soul of Missouri. To come down here tonight is an honor for me and Teresa both to come down here and see all of you. We live in a crazy world sometimes that we go through. I will tell you this much. I want to give you a little hope before you leave here tonight. We’re going to have a fun time tonight. I’m going to have fun, because I’m not working after I get down with this,” Parson said. “I will tell you, don’t give up hope. Don’t do that. I mean we got our kids, our grandkids who are out there, a lot of us do and we’ve got to keep going on. We still live in the best state in the United States and without a doubt I believe that.”
Before the Parson’s departed the stage, Show Emcee Larry Sifford presented them with a special gift, a large wooden plaque engraved with the portraits of the Parson’s standing in front of the Shepherd of the Hills State Park.
“Back some time ago, we felt like the state park, the new state park, what was called the Ozark Mountain State Park was a thing we wanted to see changed to The Shepherd of the Hills State Park,” Sifford said. “With that said, we want to present you with a plaque for the one state park that you did name and change in order to help us out with the Hillcrofters. God bless you.”
The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters President Curtis Copeland and wife Crystal presented the Parson’s with the plaque.
“Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa thank you all for being here and thank you for supporting the Hillcrofters,” Copeland said. “You’ve been a great help to southwest Missouri and our Ozarks and our great state and we appreciate it very much.”
The variety show was free and open to the public to attend, however, donations were accepted to benefit the society. The funds collected are used to assist the Hillcrofters with their Ozarks preservation projects as well as to provide music scholarships to students involved in the Ozark Mountain Music Association. During the show, Sifford announced to the audience the organization would be making a $2,000 scholarship donation to the OMMA in the immediate future.
To learn more about The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters and their mission for Ozarks preservation visit societyofozarkianhillcrofters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.