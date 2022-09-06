As summer comes to a close and the leaves begin to change, Shepherd of the Hills is preparing for their 3rd Annual Shepherd’s Fall Craft Fair.
From Friday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 11, the historic homestead will play host to a variety of crafters and vendors from across the country who have traveled to the area to showcase their talents and sell their handcrafted products to patrons. The craft fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“I can’t even tell you the number of crafters we’re up to at this point. It’s 70 plus crafters. We’re kicking off the fall season at Shepherd of the Hills,” Jeff Johnson, general manager of Shepherd of the Hills said. “We’ve got demonstrators and crafters. We lean into the historical crafts and demonstrators with a blacksmith and that sort of thing. We’re trying to push those items forward. It’s such a perfect setting for us, having crafters at Shepherd. They’re right at home here and it seems to work really well for them.”
The three-day event will also feature a full line-up of live music performances. Dallas Jones will be performing on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. Additionally, Lyal Strickland will perform from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday, Todd Osbern will perform from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Abby Waterworth will perform from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. and Josh Cherry will perform from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Come Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. will see Emalee Flatness perform from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Steve Ames from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. and Bryan Copeland from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
With the recent return of the craft fair, Johnson explained by hosting this event, they are picking back up where the homestead left off more than 20 years ago.
“They used to do this back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. They would have a fall craft fair every year and that was weeks long in the event they would do. We started it a couple of years ago during COVID in 2020 and we did it again last year, so this will be the third year for us. We’ll have food trucks set up in front of the restaurant,” Johnson said. “Kids can go play in the playland while mom and dad shop. Of course we have our resident crafters with the knife shop, the leather shop, the weaver and Amy’s Art are already on property and they’ve got their shops open as well.”
As the number of crafters coming to be a part of the event rises each year, Johnson shared his thoughts on why he believes this event has continued to grow.
“We’re very happy with the trajectory of it all. When the vendors are happy, that helps. We do charge the people the $5 to get in and that does seem to help weed out some people. Other craft events may have bigger attendance than us, because they’re free, but we are not free,” Johnson said. “So the people that are coming are coming to shop and that means our crafters do better and we don’t just flood the property with the people that aren’t going to be buying the crafts and wares that these people are putting their time and energy into creating.”
In addition to giving attendees admission into the craft fair, the $5 entry fee also provides them with access to several places throughout the farm.
“They get to see the property and get to walk around and see the cabin and go through the church and check out Uncle Ike’s Post Office that we moved here back in the spring and that kind of thing,” Johnson said. “They can see a little bit of history here and we pride ourselves in preserving the history of the area and showing and showcasing and teaching people about the importance of that history.”
A short two weeks following the end of the fall craft fair, will see the start of Shepherd’s Pumpkinfest at Shepherd of the Hills, which runs from Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 30. Extra details on this event will be shared in a future edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Shepherd of the Hills is located at 5586 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information on this event visit shepherdscraftfair.com.
To learn more about all the other events and activities taking place on the farm, call 417-334-4191 or visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
