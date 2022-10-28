On Friday, Nov. 4, Silver Dollar City will offer 400 guests a special sneak peek at their upcoming Christmas festival at the 2022 White Glove.
Taking place on the eve of An Old Time Christmas, this year’s White Glove will provide guests with a first look at the 1880s-era theme park’s all new Broadway-style production, Coming Home For Christmas, as well as the Christmas classic, A Dickens’ Christmas Carol. The evening will also feature Christmas Caroler performances, Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade, the lighting of the eight-story Christmas tree and the park’s 6.5 million lights.
“White Glove comes from an old military term. What it is, is the inspection before you actually go into a parade. The park opens to the public on Nov. 5 and it goes through the end of the year,” Silver Dollar City Foundation President John Baltes said. “This is the day before it opens to the public. As sort of a dress rehearsal in front of a live audience inside. They put on their two big shows they have there and that is part of what you get when you come in.”
The evening of festivities begins at 4:30 with a holiday feast with all the trimmings.
“A three-course meal of ham, turkey and prime-rib is all a part of it,” Baltes said. “There’s a performance on the square where they have some of the performers singing before you go into the actual show itself. Obviously the Christmas lights are on, they have a lighting ceremony at the tree.”
Baltes added one of his favorite elements of the evening is the fact there will only be 400 guests participating.
“You get the whole park. It’s kind of like 400 of your closest friends. You get the meal, you get the shows, you get the parade, you get the lighting ceremony,” Baltes said. “Really it benefits the performers because they’re on before a live audience before it comes to the public. It’s just a very pleasant evening and of course the lighting in the park with the 6.5 million lights is absolutely beautiful. A lot of photography is going on and just a really pleasant evening.”
Since its inception, The White Glove has served as a fundraiser for the Silver Dollar City Foundation and their Care For Kids program.
“We work with the 14 public school districts in Stone and Taney counties that serve the kids. We’ve been doing Care for Kids for going into our 17th year just now. What we do, is I think we have built a trust relationship. We provide them with a grant and that grant just for the Care for Kids portion is just a little over $150,000 a year. It’s spread out between the 14 school districts. They decide what the greatest needs are in their schools for the kids.”
While the schools are able to decide how best to use the funds, the foundation’s only request is that the money goes toward the physical needs of a student.
“That can be medicine, that can be coats, it can be food, it’s helping get a kid to participate in a team sport or maybe they don’t have the money to pay for athletic shoes. Physical needs are very broadly defined, but they know best in their community the kids that need help the most and that’s what those dollars have gone for,” Baltes said. “Most of the schools that we deal with are more rural. They don’t necessarily have the support that the larger schools have where they’ve got more charities to help them. The school really does really become the center of the community and a source of dollars that the teachers, councilors know where those dollars can be best spent. It’s been very worthwhile all of these years.”
Much like the 6.5 million lights on display at Silver Dollar City during their Christmas festival, to date, the Silver Dollar City Foundation has channeled $6.5 million to the schools through programs such as Care For Kids and other grant donations.
“If you think about 25 years, that’s a generation. So if you think back to ’97 when we got started there’s now been a full generation of kids that grew up in Stone and Taney counties that had access to having some of the physical needs meet,” Baltes said. “The way we look at it, is each one of those kids helped is an act of love. It’s not necessarily about the medicine, it’s not about the coats. They know somebody cared enough about them to help them when they were hurting most…This is a culture that’s been generated now, literally for a generation and now we’re starting on our next generation of kids.”
Additionally the foundation is currently partnering with Woodland Hills Family Church in Branson to increase funding with the congregation expressing support and belief in the programs.
“When they first came to the table, they recognized that we had been there to build a trust relationship,” Baltes said. “Rather than them giving the dollars directly, they said, ‘Hey, we trust you guys. You know best. The schools know best, so we’ll start making our donation to you, so schools can give it out.’ Their reach goes beyond just the schools in Branson, which is where they’re located. All throughout all of Stone and Taney County.”
On top of their efforts with Care For Kids, Baltes said they are just now launching a new program with their 14 participating school districts.
“We learned COVID’s changed the world. It changed the priorities and the needs go much deeper than just physical needs. There’s emotional, there’s mental and we’ve launched a new grant program for helping kids find hope,” Baltes said. “In other words, there’s a lot of hopelessness, there’s a lot of frustration, there’s a lot of stress and that obviously can wear people down and certainly these kids aren’t even perhaps capable yet or have the capabilities I guess of dealing with situations that may seem hopeless to them.”
Baltes added the grants for that program will be presented in the near future and they look forward to seeing the initial results by this time next year.
To make ticket reservations for the 2022 White Glove, call 417-336-7100. An Old Time Christmas Festival runs at Silver Dollar City from Nov. 5 to Dec. 30.
To learn more about the Silver Dollar City Foundation, their efforts with Care For Kids and more visit silverdollarcityfoundation.com.
