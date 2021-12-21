Elton John’s “Something About the Way You Look Tonight” was a hit nearly 25 years ago among music lovers and it’s a hit again today, following the recut release by Stevie Lee Woods and the Nashville Roadhouse Live Band.
Woods and the NRL Band’s version “Something About the Way You Look Tonight” was released back in October. In the weeks since, the song’s circulation has reached audiences worldwide.
The original song, which was written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin, was released on Sept. 8, 1997 by Mercy Records and Rocket Record Company. Woods said they were given full licensing for the song by Universal Music.
“It’s my band and myself on the record and we’re doing everything on it. I’ve got the producer Stuart Epps of Elton John fame. He’s the producer for Elton John, Led Zeppelin, Twisted Sister and all of those. Many, many, many credits to Stuart,” Woods said. “Then the Hall of Famer Robby Springfield, who also happens to play steel guitar in Nashville Roadhouse Live. They produced alongside Clive Franks. It’s pretty cool stuff.”
Alongside Woods and Springfield, the song features the vocal and instrumental talents of Steve Leach, Rick McEwen, Paul Oney, Lyman Clark and Mark Boyd. The song was recorded and pieced together in Branson at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts, as well as in London England.
Wood explained where the inspiration to recut the song originally came from.
“It’s a song the group and I have always liked and we had performed it several different times throughout the years. We were like, ‘This song needs to be recut. It’s been 25 years. It’s a great song and we need to put our own twist on it.’ That led us to doing the song and then we got the blessing of Bernie Taupin and Elton John to go ahead and cut it,” Woods said. “When Stuart Epps and those guys all got together and we got the final version and then Bernie Taupin and the other guys heard it they were like, ‘Wow, you gave your own rendition to a classic tune. That is really awesome.’”
On YouTube there are two videos for the song. The original video, which features the song playing over a photo of the album cover, has more than 15,800 views. The full music video released on Oct. 29, has also racked up thousands of views, sitting at just over 16,200, as of press time.
“For everyone that’s familiar with the song, the song is about love, but in the cut that we did we really made it all inclusive. It covers everybody, because we figure when delivering a song that love is something that doesn’t have any boundaries,” Woods said. “We went ahead in the video—which features myself, the band and Elton John—really depicts how there are no boundaries and covers something for everyone and of all ages as well. It’s really kind of cool.”
Woods shared, from the time the pitch was made to recut the song to its actual debut, about four to six months of work went into the project. Since the release, Woods said the song has been receiving rave reviews and a positive response around the world.
“The song is hitting the radio really well. We’re on CBX. We are the fourth most streamed country Americana song in the United States as of the day before yesterday, and the tenth most downloaded in Europe. We’re No. 6 on the European Country Music Charts and in Australia we’ve made No. 1. It’s pretty cool. Pretty good stuff. We’re blessed and I’m very humbled by it. I am so blessed just to be able to say that and I’m just so thankful for people like your readers and our fans out there that are looking for the record and accepting the record. Really the comments have been amazing from not only the listeners, but also the industry.”
Woods said he also recently found out the music video is up for a Telly nomination.
“The video, if you get the opportunity to check it out, it’s on CMT, it’s on GAC, it’s on the Nashville Country Network, it’s on every major network around the world,” Woods said. “The video is playing now in more than 515 million homes worldwide on television, not including the apps like the Roku’s and all those.”
Following the outpouring of positive responses from those who have listened to the song, Woods said he feels very fortunate and humbled.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and back in the day in ‘93 I had a record that did real well for me that went to No. 1. I’ve had like 12 to 14 charted singles, but it’s really cool at this stage in the game to be doing it and have the (Branson) show that’s done so well. Our show did extremely well and I want to thank everyone for that. I didn’t know this until I was informed of this by the Best of Branson and the different award shows here, but we have won more awards than any single show in the history of Branson, Missouri, which is amazing. It’s kind of weird how it’s all come around. Now there’s this record.”
For those looking to hear Woods and the NRL Band performing the song live, Woods said they’ve begun including in all of their performances at the Branson Star Theater.
“We do it every show. We show the video with it as we do it. We’re able and fortunate enough that it’s something we can reproduce on stage. It’s not an overproduced song or anything. It’s exactly how it’s done on the record, so it’s really kind of cool.”
The song can be found in a variety of places online as well, ranging from Spotify to iTunes and all the streaming services in-between.
“It’s available everywhere. We’d appreciate it if you’d give it a listen and we thank you for everything you guys out there do for us. Without all…the listeners we have, we wouldn’t be doing this at all, so thank you all for that.”
For additional information on Woods and the NRL Band, or to find showtimes for upcoming performances visit bransonstartheater.com.
