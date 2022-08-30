Area actors are invited to the Historic Owen Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 4, to audition for a role in the Branson Regional Arts Councils upcoming Halloween weekend production of Blithe Spirit.
Auditions are taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. and participants may be asked to stay the entire two hours. Auditioners do not need to prepare anything in advance as they will be paired with others to read sides from the play.
Those with headshot and resumes are encouraged to bring a copy, however there will be auditions forms on-site for those who need them.
“The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, remarried but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting ‘happy medium,’ one Madame Arcati,” the production synopsis stated. “As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, ‘passes over,’ joins Elvira, and the two ‘blithe spirits’ haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.”
Blithe Spirit Character Descriptions:
—Charles Condomine, a novelist. Charles is bright, sophisticated, articulate, and debonair but somewhat at the mercy of his wives, past and present. His interest in spiritualism as a subject for a novel leads Charles to ask Madame Arcati to dinner and a séance. He is skeptical but becomes a believer when the ghost of his first wife appears—and stays.
—Ruth Condomine, Charles’s second wife. Like her husband, Ruth is witty and sophisticated, and she is quite the society matron. Ruth is a bit stuffy and a little predictable. She is convinced that Charles has lost his mind when Elvira appears. Ruth acts as a concerned wife, trying to restore Charles to normalcy.
—Elvira, the ghost of Charles’s first wife. Only Charles can see or hear her. In life, Elvira was spirited, outgoing, wild, and carefree. In death, she is no different; she socializes with Genghis Khan. She does love Charles, if somewhat casually, and is jealous of Ruth.
—Madame Arcati, the local spiritualist and medium. Elderly but spry, Madame Arcati comes into the play talking to an eight-year-old contact on the other side. She truly is in contact with the other world and inadvertently is the “medium” through which Elvira is called back to this one. She is eccentric, effusive and boisterous.
—Dr. George Bradman is a good friend of the Condomines who is invited to dinner and the séance. He is entirely skeptical of anything to do with the occult but tries his utmost to go along with the proceedings for the sake of Charles’ research.
—Violet Bradman is Dr. Bradman’s wife. Simple and naïve, she is quite excited about being in the presence of the medium, whom she finds fascinating.
—Edith is the Condomine’s new maid. She is nervous and tears around at breakneck speed trying to do things right and make a good impression.
The creative team behind this weekend production includes Director Carson Burkett, Assistant Director Adam Hood, Stage Manager C.J. McElhiney, Props Mistress Megan King, Set Designer Kyle Blanchard, Costume Designer Anika Bryceson and Dialect Coach Josh Boulden.
Showtimes for the production will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27; Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; and Sunday, Oct. 30. A 2 p.m. show will also be held on Sunday, Oct. 30. Blithe Spirit has been rated PG-13 for spiked drinks and saucy dialogue.
For additional information or questions email Karie at edu@bransonarts.org or visit bransonarts.org.
