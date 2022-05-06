One of Branson Regional Art Councils most anticipated main stage productions of the year is opening next week at the Historic Owen Theatre in Downtown Branson.
Little Women—The Musical, directed by Justin Ables, opens on Thursday, May 12, and will offer a total of eight performances over the course of its two week run.
Little Women—The Musical is based on the true life story of famed author Louisa May Alcott. The production follows the adventures of sisters: Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. The musical focuses on Jo, who is trying to sell her stories for publication, but when publishers are not interested she seeks insight from her friend Professor Bhaer; who tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. With that new advice in hand, Jo then weaves the story of herself and sisters experience growing up during the Civil War in America.
“For the last 150 years, readers around the world have enjoyed the famous words penned by Louisa May Alcott,” Director Justin Ables said in a press release. “Throughout our process, the cast and the artistic team dove into themes of the beauty of simplicity and finding one’s truth. As artists, we continue to seek truth in all that we do just as Alcott did in her famous story of four sisters playing in an attic, for truth is the essence of who we are at core of our being.”
The cast of Little Women-The Musical features the talents of Lizzy Finnerty-Esmonde as Jo March, Kristen Ables as Marmee March, Allie Lightfoot as Amy March, Bethany Stutzman as Beth March, Cat Blanchard as Meg March, Andrew Faggion as Laurie Lawrence, Connor Finnerty-Esmonde as Professor Bhaer, Carson Burkett as John Brooke, Nicole Sager as Aunt March/Mrs.Kirke and Christopher Skillern as Mr. Lawrence.
“Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage,” stated the release. “This timeless, captivating story is brought to life on the Historic Owen Theatre stage in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. The original production starred the unparalleled Sutton Foster, who received Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for her performance.”
The production team for this musical includes: Karie Dykeman, Kim Hale (Producers), Justin Ables (Director), Josh Boulden (Assistant Director, Fight Choreographer), Nate Frank (Music Director), Audrey Noll (Choreographer), Teighlor Brewton (Stage Manager), Kyle Blanchard (Set Design), Anika Bryceson (Costume Design), McKenzie Marks (Wardrobe Head), Elizabeth Theune (Seamstress), Kristen Ables (Wig Design), Nicole Horton (Properties Design), Megan King (Properties Coordinator), Charis Boulden (Scene Dressing / Props), Sarah Briggs, Brandon Farrar, Christian Ross, Bethany Shaw (Scenic Dressing), Pamela Meadows (Lighting Design), Cole Hill (Tech & Sound Technician), Lisa Murphy (Media Coordinator), Josh Silvy (Theatre Operations Manager), Lorie Best (Volunteer Coordinator), Marshall Meadows (Photography) and Jim Barber (BRAC Executive Director and Marketing).
“To my cast and artistic team, thank you for taking this journey of truth and identity with me,” Ables said in the release. “It’s been an honor and a joy to work with each of you. To our audience, as you experience the piece, I hope that you walk away from our production with a new hunger to find the truth in yourself.”
Showtimes for Little Women-The Musical are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12; Sunday, May 15; Monday, May 16; Thursday, May 19; Sunday, May 22; and Monday May 23. Additionally there will be 2 p.m. shows on Sunday, May 15 and Sunday, May 22.
Seating is limited and advance reserved tickets are encouraged at BransonArts.org/tix or by calling the Historic Owen Theatre box office at 417-336-4255. Admission for everyone is locally priced at $17 (Adults 18+), $14 (Youth 4-17). The production is rated PG.
Visit bransonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.