The Titanic Museum Attractions in Branson and in Pigeon Forge will be hosting a virtual Titanic Film Day on Saturday, April 8.
This online-only event, which is the first of its kind to ever take place, will feature the playing of two Titanic films: “The SIX” and “Titanic (1943)”.
“For decades movie makers have been producing extraordinary films focused on the epic Titanic story,” Titanic Museum Attractions CCO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg Joslyn said in a press release. “One has not been seen in over 75 years, until now. The films chosen for the one-day event will be available to registered guests to screen via on demand streaming Saturday, April 8th.”
“L.A. Beadles,” Titanic Historian and host and creator of the Unsinkable: The Titanic Podcast, will serve as host for this virtual film day. She will set up each film with an interview with the lead researcher and cast member of the film “The SIX” and with a published author and historian, about the “Titanic (1943).”
A ticket pass for both films has been priced as $15. These two films will have a window for participants to view and the system will only allow one view per film by each registered guest. The money raised during this virtual event will go toward the Titanic Museum Historical Foundation Organization, which is a 501-c3 non-profit dedicated to the preservation of the Titanic Museum artifacts and research files.
“The SIX” synopsis: “Of all the many stories told about passengers on RMS Titanic one remained a mystery – the untold story of the only Chinese on board. This documented film exposes the undercurrent of discrimination and racial barriers faced by six Chinese fishermen who survived the sinking. First released in 2020, this film has received international acclaim for its authenticity and clear-eyed look at the world in 1912. TITANIC’s James Cameron was executive producer.”
“Titanic (1943)” synopsis: “This extraordinary (Nazi) film was lost to the world until it was rediscovered, restored and re-released in 2005. Filmed in the middle of World War ll by order of Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, it tells the Titanic story from an anti-capitalism point of view. Banned for political controversy, praised for its elaborate sets and innovative cinematography techniques.”
“The Titanic (1943) movie scheduled for viewing during the Virtual Titanic Film Day, while noteworthy for its historical value, does not imply a Titanic Museum Attractions endorsement for its propaganda-filled content.”
All films will be shown through Wednesday, April 19. For additional information or to register to view the films visit watch.eventive.org/titanicfilm.
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd. and opens daily at 9 a.m. Advance reservations are required as tickets sell out quickly. For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-334-9500 or visit titanicbranson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.