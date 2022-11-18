Earlier this month, hundreds roller coaster enthusiasts from across the country made their way to Branson to enjoy all the thrills and fun area attractions have to offer.
From Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13, a total of 205 American Coaster Enthusiasts Heart of America members and their families partook in Coaster Christmas festivities and activities in Branson for the first time since 2019. As a part of this annual event, Acer’s spent the day on Saturday at Silver Dollar City to enjoy the park’s An Old Time Christmas Festival.
“It’s a great time just to come together. We all love the rides,” ACE Heart of America Regional Representative Paul Drabek said on a 33 degree Saturday morning. “I would love it if everything was 10 degrees warmer and every single coaster was running right now so we could get on. This is one of the best parks in the country and the Christmas event here is so good and everybody just loves it.”
For this year’s event, SDC hosted ACE members who traveled to Branson from all over the United States.
“We’ve got people coming from 17 states this year. I think the furthest away is Santa Cruz, California and they came here for this,” Drabek said. “We have a lot of people that bring their families, who are not coaster enthusiasts, but it’s become a part of their tradition that they come to this event every year and they make a full weekend of it.”
Drabek added in his time with the organization, this is the largest group he’s ever seen come out to participate.
“It’s normally about 180. I’ve been running this for six years now. The event, I think this is the 16th or 17th year that it’s been put on, but since I’ve been running it, it’s only about 175 to 180,” Drabek said. “More people are bringing their families. For example, I’ve got my sister-in-law and her two kids.”
With more than 7,000 members worldwide, Drabek also explained a love for roller coasters is about the only requirement to join ACE.
“There’s no set standard or stereotype for what a coaster enthusiast is. We have people from all walks of life. The thing that I really love about the hobby is you meet everyone from everywhere,” Drabek said. “There’s people who are completely beyond different from you, but you get together and you share this love and you have such a great time together…We have people from all over. All different races, different religions, different ethnicities and any way you can be different as a human being, we’ve got everybody from across the spectrum. We all get together and have fun and share this thing that we love.”
Being a longtime fan and a repeat visitor of the park for many years, Drabek commented on the ride and attraction he’s seen at SDC as well as in Branson as a whole.
“I think on my first visit here, we had Wildfire, you had Thunderation, you had Fire-in-the-Hole and that was it. Now you’ve got so much more here in the park and just outside of the park, you’ve got so much in Branson to do,” Drabek said. “It’s nice to have more to do and for families to do. It seemed back then it was either young families or older people and it’s nice now having something for everybody in Branson. You’re going to find something for everybody in your group when you come to Branson.”
Silver Dollar City Public Relations Director Lisa Rau shared since the initial creation of Coaster Christmas at Silver Dollar City, the park has always had fun hosting ACE each year.
“They love coming to Branson. They love coming to Silver Dollar City. It’s always interesting, because the coaster enthusiasts are truly all about coasters. When you can give them any kind of backstage tour or pieces of track from the construction of Time Traveler or Outlaw Run, if you can give them things that are interesting, coaster loving memorabilia, they love that,” Rau said. “One year we had them in the freezing drizzle rain when they were doing a tour of the construction site of Outlaw Run, they all wrote their names on the track pillars underneath Outlaw Run and those names are still there to this day.”
Rau also addressed the impact member organizations like ACE have on Silver Dollar City.
“The coaster enthusiasts have a lot of influence on industry awards for best theme parks, best food at theme parks, best entertainment and of course most importantly best roller coasters,” Rau said. “We’ve watched the organization grow and change and it always remains full of people who are fun loving coaster enthusiasts.”
During their time at the park, attendees were treated to a special presentation inside the Dockside Theatre, which included two special guest speakers: Worlds of Fun Communications Manager Brian McGannon and Silver Dollar City President of Attractions Brad Thomas.
As part of McGannon’s address, he shared some details and information behind the recently announced return of their Zambezi Zinger roller coaster, which will be opening in 2023. Acer’s were also treated to video feature blueprints, marketing designs and a behind the scenes look at what is to come at the Kansas City theme park.
For Thomas’ presentation, attendees were brought up to date on the park’s recent announcement of $30 million in park improvements. At the end of Oct. SDC released their plans to rebuild Heartland Home Furnishings and Fried Fancies, which were lost in a 2021 fire.
“We’ll have an all new Fried Fancies. The dining deck of Fried Fancies will overlook the waterfall at the lumber camp,” Thomas said. “Our goal is to ensure that as they build new dining areas, that they overlook significant features, significant lands of Silver Dollar City.”
Thomas also addressed the Silver Dollar City Student Employee Housing Project, which will be a dorm to house students participating in seasonal student work programs, and improvements to the city’s parking and roadway infrastructure.
While in Branson, Acer’s spent Friday night at the Runaway Mountain Coaster and Sunday at The Track Family Fun Parks and Snowflex at Wolfe Mountain.
To learn more about ACE Heart of America and what it takes to become a member visit aceheartofamerica.org.
