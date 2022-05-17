The 2022 Doug Gabriel Show features new music, comedy and production elements never before included in the show following the addition of the show’s three newest producers.
While they have long been part of the show, this year Doug Gabriel shared he worked alongside his children Josh, Jordan and Jasmine to produce a new show.
“That’s the new element you’re seeing now with the show. They’ve sort of helped me progress it to not only what I used to do, but me doing Queen even,” Gabriel said. “We’re doing a little bit of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘We Will Rock You.’ The kids had a big part in it. There’s new comedy routines. My son Jordan is as hilarious as ever.”
Gabriel added the 2022 show, which is hosted at Branson’s Famous Theater, features a variety of music this year of both artists and genre.
“I’m doing Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks, I do Queen, I do Elvis, I do Roy Clark on the guitar, Rick Springfield. So we do all styles of music. Stephanie Haygood, she does Whitney Houston, my wife (Cheryl) does Shania Twain, my daughter (Jasmine) does Cyndi Lauper and also Kelsea Ballerini, she does that too every once in a while in the show,” Gabriel said. “We’ve got quite the variety of music styles intermixed with the comedy. The whole family is in it, as well as I have an award winning band. Dino Strunk on the guitar, I have Will Clark on the piano and the keys, Seth Darby on bass and Josh Gabriel on drums, so it’s a clicking band.”
While they were down in Florida earlier this year, Gabriel explained he and his son’s began working on the show and then got Jasmine involved when they returned to Branson.
“The kids are the ones who wanted to add to the production, so we bought more lights, lasers and everything, so you’ll see a big difference there. Plus, song choices. When you really think about it, the market’s changing. So now instead of doing people that are in the ‘50s and ‘60s, we’re doing ‘80s. Because I can sing most styles of music, so they were like, ‘Dad, let’s try some of these new people’ including Queen,” Gabriel said. “I’m so old school and my kids are new school, so now you’re getting a combination of both. I still love the older artists, but I love all these new people too that we’re doing.”
One of the show’s newest elements includes a Back to the Future themed stage to video transition comedy bit with Gabriel and his son Jordan. Without giving too much away about what actually happens during the new piece, Gabriel shared they wanted to do something outside the box that no other show in town has.
“Last year we were doing what I called ‘The Auditions to the Movies.’ We had ran that for almost 10 years. It was definitely time to switch it out, so that’s when we decided to do this Back to the Future for Jordan,” Gabriel said. “Hats off to Mike Patrick who helped us out. I’ve got to tell you how this went down. We basically went in there and did that whole thing in one day, the whole different shoots. We told Mike, this is sort of the idea that we have. There was no script. There was no nothing. Everything he just did. It was perfect.”
As the Doug Gabriel Show is hosted at 10 a.m., Gabriel shared it has long been his goal and mission to offer the production value of a Branson night show in the morning.
“When people come to Branson, sometimes the perception of mornings is they won’t see the quality of a night show and that’s what we’re trying to disprove. You can and there’s a lot of my friends who do mornings, matinees and evenings. I’m a guy that tells everybody, ‘Go see everybody. They all put a different spin on their show. Everybody worked hard,’” Gabriel said. “The quality of a night show, played in the morning with a full cast, full band, full lighting and everything. I think we’ve reached our goal. I think we are doing that.”
On Monday, May 2, Gabriel hosted a special VIP night show where he invited members of the Branson theater industry to come and see his show for free.
“We were so happy with the turn out and we were happy with the reaction. As far as we were concerned, we don’t think it could have gone any better,” Gabriel said. “I encourage all the people who are in this business to get out and see all the shows, because then you’ll know what you’re selling. We were glad people could come out. They can’t come to a morning show because they’re working. Baldknobbers were off that week, so we decided to grab a night and do it and it worked out great.”
Gabriel added anyone in the Branson theater or hospitality industry who missed the VIP show is encouraged to contact him and he would welcome them to see the show for free as well.
As a 14 time winner of Branson’s Vocalist of the Year and Branson’s Best Morning Show of the Year, Gabriel has been performing in Branson for the last 37 years. Gabriel shared why he still loves performing in the “Live Music Capital of the World” after nearly four decades.
“As long as the lord keeps giving me my voice and the ability to do it, I want to do it. You see how it affects people. If we can touch someone’s life through two hours of great entertainment that’s what we want to do,” Gabriel said. “I think when people come to Branson, they want to see a quality show. I believe they want to see a live band. Nothing against shows that don’t have that, but I think people with a live band, it brings it a step up I think personally. I think people want to see it all, so that’s why we do the variety.”
In addition to the talents on stage, Gabriel also recognized those working behind the scenes to help bring each show to life including Soundman Nathan Agdeppa, Lighting Director Nick Monteleon, Backstage Director Todd Eska and Spotlight Operator Irielle McConnell.
“To me, the lord blesses hard work,” Gabriel said. “As you can see, we work hard. We work hard every year to deliver quality.”
Showtimes for the Doug Gabriel Show are at 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Branson Famous Theater is located at 645 State Highway 165 in Branson.
For additional information on the show or to make ticket reservations visit douggabriel.com.
