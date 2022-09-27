This Saturday Black Oak Amphitheater will welcome Atlanta based, southern-rock band Blackberry Smoke as the venue hosts its final show for the 2022 season.
As part of the Rasslin’ Is Real Tour, Blackberry Smoke will take the stage in Lampe on Saturday Oct. 1. Featuring the talents of vocalist and lead guitarist Charlie Starr, guitarist and vocalist Paul Jackson, bassist and vocalist Richard Turner, drummer Brit Turner and keyboardist Brandon Still, the band has released six full-length albums in their two decade plus career together.
For folks who have never had the opportunity to see the band perform live, Starr shared what audiences can expect when they come to see them in Lampe.
“We’re going to play for a couple of hours,” Starr said. “It will probably be a nice cross section of material from all of our albums over the last 20 years.”
Blackberry Smoke’s last four full-length albums reached the top 10 of the Billboard Country charts, with 2015’s “Holding All The Roses” and 2016’s “Like An Arrow” landing at No. 1. The group’s “Homecoming: Live in Atlanta,” a recorded performance from their annual show in the band’s hometown, also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk charts in 2019.
Their latest album, “You Hear Georgia,” features southern rock with songs like “Live It Down,” “Hey Delilah,” “Old Enough to Know” and “Lonesome for a Livin’.”
Blackberry Smoke is no stranger to the area, just coming off of a concert with Jamey Johnson at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton.
“This is our 21st year and we’ve toured all over the United States and Europe and Australia. We’ve played everywhere there is to play twice,” Starr said. “We love playing anywhere as long as there are people who like to hear our music live.”
Before heading to BOA, Starr shared some insight into what the band has been up to this year.
“We just finished a month of shows with Jamey Johnson, who is an old friend. We’ve been working with him for years. That was a good tour,” Starr said. “We’ve been hitting it really hard coming out of COVID, because like so many other artists we were locked down for a bit of course. I think everybody that tours came out swinging. We’ll continue this late summer, early fall tour.”
Starr also explained what life was like for the band, and what they did to keep busy, while they were off the road during the pandemic.
“It was great to be home with family for a change that was great and maybe a little bit odd for some people because we’re gone so often,” Starr said. “I think maybe our wives were like, ‘Will you go back on the road please.’ We actually got a lot of work done and we went and made our latest album actually toward the end of 2020 with Dave Cobb out in Nashville. We released it the next year. We actually sat on it for a bit, because we couldn’t go on tour. We waited a while until we could start to play shows.”
After their performance in Lampe, Starr said they’ll be gearing up for an anniversary tour starting later this fall.
“One of our albums called The Whippoorwill, came out 10 years ago. It’s our most successful record to date,” Starr said. “We’ll do a 10 year anniversary tour that starts in November for that album. That should be fun and we’re just trying to stay busy.”
Speaking directly to those considering coming to the show this Saturday, Starr issued a personal invite to folks.
“We just hope everybody will come out and have a good time with us and help us close out the summer concert series,” Starr said. “We appreciate everybody who listens to our music and comes to our shows.”
The October headliner will be joined that night on stage by southwest Missouri’s very own The Comancheros.
Tickets for all of these shows at the Black Oak Amp are available and on sale now. The BOA courtyard will open at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The doors will then open at 5:30 p.m. with a showtime of 7 p.m.
The venue is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe. Visit blackoakamp.com for additional information or to reserve tickets.
