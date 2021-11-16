The Hollister High School Theatre Department is opening their production of the Broadway musical “Little Women” this weekend.
Showtimes for the production are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.
“Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March,” according to Musical Theatre International. “Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.”
Admission tickets for the production at $8 for adults and $8 for students. There are no advance ticket sales, as tickets will be available at the door.
For additional information visit the ‘Hollister High School Theatre Department’ page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.