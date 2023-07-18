It may have a new name, a few new cast members and even a new selection of songs, but at The Ultimate 70’s Show the desire to sing along, dance in the aisles and boogie at the King’s Castle Theatre remains strong.
The Branson production formally known as Dancing Queen, which features all of the top disco classic hits the 1970s has to offer, has reinvented itself for audiences. King’s Castle Theatre General Manager and Resident Director Jacqui Bell said before returning to Branson three seasons ago, the show has spent the better part of two decades entertaining audiences on a global scale as a production based on the music of ABBA.
“It has been all over the world. It did a residency in Vegas, in Reno, in Atlantic City over to Europe, Brazil, China and it’s been everywhere. So, as you can imagine, it evolved,” Bell said. “It also has had its residencies in Branson at the King’s Castle Theatre. The first year it was here was 2013 and in 2014 I believe it was here and it was still predominantly ABBA music. But back then is when it started evolving into a little more of a ‘70s music show. We started integrating some more ‘70s music, because the ‘70s music is so great. So we started tinkering with it a little and adding little bits here and there.”
Bell said they really didn’t realize just how many missing elements the show had until they began the process to breathe new life into the production when it returned to Branson in 2021.
“It’s in its third year. We subtext the title Dancing Queen with The Ultimate 70’s Show to try to give people an idea so they knew they weren’t just coming to see a show with ABBA music only. But we kept the title, because we thought it would maybe confuse people that have seen it before and loved it; because it had some history. It’s where it evolved from, so we didn’t think it would hurt to keep the title. Then it seemed the feedback…it became quite apparent that it was quite confusing that people did think it was just going to be ABBA music we’re singing. So we thought it’s time, because that’s not what they’re going to see when they come in. Of course there’s still ABBA music in there. You can’t do a ‘70s show without it. I mean it’s great music, hence why once upon a time we did do a full show just based on that. So we just ditched the Dancing Queen part and stuck with The Ultimate 70’s Show and that is what it will be known as from here on out.”
When attendees make the transition from the lobby of the building into the theater itself, Bell said they’re no longer in the King’s Castle Theatre, but rather transported to a groovy place they call Studio 417.
“We welcome you to come into Studio 417, which is a club run by the wonderful DJ, DJ Boogie, we have. He’s the resident DJ we have here at Studio 417 on those occasions and he’s absolutely awesome and adds a new element to the show. He runs the night and plays the tunes,” Bell said. “When you’re on the stage, you can see people in the audience dancing around in their seats, singing along, but because it’s in a theater environment they feel like they shouldn’t stand up and they don’t want to block peoples view. I get that, but we encourage people to get up and get into the aisles, dance around and enjoy yourself. It’s a party up here.”
Taking control of the spin table for The Ultimate 70’s Show as DJ Boogie is Ryan Jagru, who is joined on stage by Jacob Estes, Brian Ashton Miller, Sarah Marie La Beau, Roxi Rose Wenger, April Ebersol, Rowan Lewis Mitchell, Kelvin Wright, Riley Bradley, Kristen Dasto, Kathryn King, Melody Boyens, Nadia Stine and Choreographer/Dance Captain Courtnay Mitchell.
On top of the official new show title, Bell shared what other fresh and creative things audiences will notice when they come to get their boogie on.
“We’ve got Donna Summer, Stevie Wonder, The BeeGees, The Carpenters, Neil Diamond and we go through all the different styles of music that you could get in the amazing decade of the ‘70s. We’ve got a lot of new costumes. We added a lot of new cast members,” Bell said. “We’ve added some Stevie Nicks. We’ve added just a lot more. We’ve gotten rid of a bit more ABBA to make room for some other ‘70s vibes going down. With all those elements, we just made an all new show…We’re doing everything we can to relaunch and rebrand. If you have seen it before, we suggest you come back and see it again, because you’re in for a surprise. If you haven’t seen it before, then what are you waiting for?”
Additionally, the stage features some updated set pieces, complete with a new stage extension, designed to bring the performers closer to the audience.
“We’ve actually built out a stage. Now the crew here at the King’s Castle Theatre, whenever I say, ‘Hey guys, ‘I’ve got an idea.’ They just go, ‘Oh no. What is she going to make us do now,’” Bell said. “We’ve built an extension onto the stage, which is kind of like a catwalk that goes out into almost touching the front row. That’s been a lot of fun having the extra space to dance in, so the guys built that for us here.”
Bell added, because of the placement of the new extension piece, the theater crew has to install it and remove it before and after each and every show, so it won’t be in the way of the theater’s other productions.
“We run four shows at any given time here at the theatre. A 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. So it’s a full breakdown of set and reset for the next show, because if you’ve seen all the shows here they’re all completely different; so we try to keep the stage looking completely different for each one,” Bell said. “So, they have to tear all that down unfortunately, which they kind of got a bit mad at me. But they’ve got it down to a fit art now, so it’s a well oiled machine, so they can get it built up and broken down again quite quickly.”
This effort and other behind the scenes operations are made possible by Production Manager Ken Elkins, Lighting Designer Curtis Higby and Stage Manager Kurt Grief who all work alongside Bell to bring the production together each season.
Those familiar with the King’s Castle Theatre in Branson, will know it regularly houses four productions year round for audiences to take advantage of. All of the shows are all produced, directed and created by Dublin Worldwide Productions, which is owned by King’s Castle Theatre Owner David King.
Bell explained the vibe of The Ultimate 70’s Show is what sets it apart from their other in house productions.
“We make shows and people want to see them and that’s why we’re here. But they could come back and see all four shows here and feel like they were walking into a different theater and that’s the point. Of course they’re different genres,” Bell said. “You can’t get no different than Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to Anthems of Rock where Jacob Nelson is up there shredding Van Halen. Or can you get any different than watching Dublin’s Irish Tenors and the Celtic Ladies singing Danny Boy and Spirit of the Dance with the fastest feet in the Ozarks doing Irish hard shoe jigging and then you’ve got The Ultimate 70’s Show…They’re all just so completely different. That’s what we do.”
As the production features several new voices singing and feet dancing this season, Bell confirmed joining the cast of a King’s Castle production is only for those who have the abilities to make the cut.
“Our audition process is quite a grueling one. It’s not for the fainthearted and it’s definitely not for the untalented…We love seeing any of our performers move on and progress in their careers and we’re always behind and the doors are always open for them to come back,” Bell said. “It’s nerve wracking bringing someone in. After the audition process, you don’t know how they’re going to be as a cast member, because you’re very close and you’re in each other’s pockets really. You have to cohabitate almost. It’s your theater family and theater families are very unique and awesome. We’ve always had success with whoever we’ve been bringing in. I think new blood is a great thing to bring into shows and I get inspiration and the whole creative team gets inspiration from new blood that comes in as well. It’s a great thing and I think that’s a lot of what inspired this whole new ultimate ‘70s vibe.”
Bell added their production does feature a well blended mixture of performers who are veterans of the stage, new to this show, but not to the stage and those stepping onto the career stage for the first time.
“We do have veteran, very professional, very well trained cast members that have been here for years. They come with the mass experience that they can pass on to new cast members if they’re young. The new cast members we get aren’t always new to the stage. They may be new to us, but they may have been performing for years elsewhere, so they’ll come with their own experiences, which they can pass on to us,” Bell said. “Then you have the new cast members that come in that are brand new. Maybe this is their first gig ever and they learn a lot fast here. They will certainly leave a more experienced and well rounded performer after they leave here, because as you see with all the shows to be fair nobody just stands and sings, nobody just dances, nobody just plays an instrument. Everybody does a little bit of everything…If you came in as a singer and couldn’t dance, you’re going to leave as a singer who can dance and vice versa. If you came in as a dancer who could only sing a little bit, we push and we bring out talents from people they didn’t even know they had themselves.”
For folks who would like to spend a larger percentage of their time in Branson enjoying the kind of entertainment an air conditioned theater provides, Bell explained they have created a multi-show discount program to offer such an experience.
“Once you’ve purchased your first show, your second show is $15 off, your third show is $20 off and the fourth show is $25 off,” Bell said. “You can bundle your tickets and you can see all four shows for like $100 by the time it’s all said and done, because every show you buy gets cheaper and cheaper and cheaper. So by the time you get to the fourth show, we’re almost paying you to come and see it.”
Showtimes for The Ultimate 70’s Show this season are on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. now through October. The King’s Castle Theatre is located at 2701 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations call the box office at 417-334-2500 or visit kingscastletheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.