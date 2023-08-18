The Branson Regional Arts Council is actively seeking nominations for folks interested in serving on the BRAC Board of Directors.
Anyone who would like to nominate themselves or someone else will need to meet the nomination criteria to be considered for a role on the board. There are a very limited number of available sports on the board, however, all submissions will be considered.
Those nominated will need to be willing to serve on the board for a minimum of a two-year term starting this October. Additional nomination criteria includes the following:
—Be an active paid member of the Branson Regional Arts Council, which is a $20 annual fee for an individual or a $50 annual fee for a family.
—Provide a proven track record of successful community service experiences by serving on a committee of either BRAC or some other type of non-profit and demonstrate leadership with a community based volunteer committee from planning to completion.
—Show an interest in Arts and Arts Education as demonstrated in the BRAC mission.
—Write a letter or submit the electronic form online listing one’s qualifications and why they want to be a board member of BRAC. Letters can be mailed to Branson Regional Arts Council, PO Box 2004, Branson MO. 65615.
Those who have submitted a nomination in the past or have served on the BRAC Board of Directors in the past are welcome to summit again. Previous non-profit board experience is preferred, but not required.
All board nominations must be received no later than Monday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. to be considered. The final selection of candidates appearing on the ballot will be decided by the Branson Regional Arts Council Nominating Committee.
New Directors will be elected at the BRAC Annual Member Meeting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Branson Convention Center. Board members are required to maintain their annual BRAC membership, participate in a monthly board meeting, as well as various events and fundraising efforts. They may also be asked to serve as a Chair or participate in one of the BRAC program committees.
The BRAC mission is: “To create exceptional artistic, cultural and educational opportunities for our community.” The Missouri Arts Council, Grant Awards, Donors, membership dues, and community programs provide the majority of their operating funds.
The BRAC produces year-round musicals and theatrical plays at the Historic Owen Theatre, manage a Youth Arts Education program, private and group vocal, dance and theater instruction, develop programming for Special Needs such as the Special Abilities Program, and also promote various art exhibits, including the Branson Convention Center Art Gallery.
Nominations can be made at bransonarts.org/nominate. For additional information on the board of directors or to learn more about the BRAC visit bransonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.