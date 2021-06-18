Since the end of May, audiences of Legends in Concert have been given the chance to see tribute performances for Freddie Mercury, Lady Gaga, Elvis Presley and The Blues Brothers.
Late last week, producers announced the return of the Michael Jackson by “popular demand.”
According to a release from Legends, producers are constantly asking for feedback from the audience, and they do their best to listen.
“We always get requests for Freddie Mercury, and now we’re thrilled to announce that Fernando Castro will be performing this summer as Freddie Mercury, lead vocalist of the rock band Queen,” a press release from Legends said.
Castro was the first ever Freddie Mercury/Queen tribute artist to headline on the Las Vegas Strip at the Luxor and Palms Resort, and in South Beach at the Copa Room.
Born in Miami, Florida, Castro was introduced to Queen at the age of 11 by his mother.
He studied music, voice and theory privately at the University of Miami and in class at MDC and Florida International University, according to legendsinconcert.com.
Audiences can catch Castro performing as Freddie Mercury in Branson now through Sept. 9.
Returning to the Branson stage with her tribute to Lady Gaga is Katie Steele.
While in Branson, Steele will perform songs from Lady Gaga’s dance-pop roots, as well as her beautiful ballads, the release stated.
A native of Minnesota, Steele is a long-time member of the Legends in Concert family.
Performing off and on again for nearly nine years as a singer/dancer in the many Legends venues across the country, Steele has now become a headlining act with her tribute to Lady Gaga.
Steele began her voice and dance training at the age of 4. By age 7, she was taking classical piano lessons, and by age 8 she was performing in musical theater productions, according to the Legends website.
Steele will be performing in Branson as Lady Gaga until July 31.
Back by popular demand, Michael Knight is returning to the Legends in Concert stage for the second time this season with his tribute to Michael Jackson.
During this limited engagement summer run, audiences will be able to catch Knight’s performance as the King of Pop, now through July 31.
As a part of his lengthy training, Knight has trained with Jackson’s own long time vocal trainer, Seth Riggs, and his backup dancer and choreographer, Travis Payne.
With his training and education, “Knight has become the premier Michael Jackson tribute artist,” according to the Legends website.
Elvis Presley is performed by Ryan Pelton, who both opens and closes the summer show. Pelton won the Worldwide Images of the King Contest in Memphis, Tennessee in 2001.
Pelton has performed all over the world from casinos to fairs, theaters to festivals, production shows to professional sports arenas, according to the Legends website.
The Blues Brothers are performed by Clint Nievar and Justin Sassenella. Nievar plays Joliet Jake Blues and is a 17-year veteran of the entertainment business with formal training in singing, acting and dancing. In 2001, Nievar moved to the Branson area and has performed in several local shows including The Welk Show and Stuck on the ‘70s. He spent 12 years working at Silver Dollar City in various productions and even spent two years as a side-kick comedian to Yakov Smirnoff, the Legends website stated.
Sassenella plays Elwood Blues and is no stranger to the Branson stage. He has performed in numerous local shows including The 12 Irish Tenors, Shake Rattle and Roll, the Magnificent 7 Variety Show, Broadway the Star Spangled Celebration and many more. Sassenella has also served as a featured vocalist for Carnival Cruise Lines and Oceana Cruise Lines, according to the Legends website.
When Steele exits the Branson stage at the end of July, Legends in Concert will welcome a new tribute performer to the show to help finish out the summer season.
“American rock singer-songwriter and four-time Grammy Award winner, Pat Benatar will join the cast Aug. 1 to Sept. 8,” the release said. “Jill Marie Burke will be paying tribute to this lady rocker, performing many of her hits, including ‘Shadows of the Night,’ ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ and ‘Heart Breaker.’”
Burke is an actor, vocalist, session singer, producer, voice teacher, musical director and marathon runner. She has been singing since the age of 3. Her first professional work began onstage for the Walt Disney Company, portraying characters such as Princess Jasmine, Ariel and Pocahontas, according to the Legends website.
For additional information on these performers, ticket reservations or the complete 2021 Legends show schedule, visit legendsinconcert.com/locations/branson-mo.
