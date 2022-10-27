An investigation has begun into the derailment of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Silver Dollar City.
On Thursday morning, Oct. 27, The Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office published a statement to their Twitter page regarding their ongoing investigation.
“The @MoFireMarshal Amusement Ride Safety Unit investigation is continuing this morning with no determination made at this preliminary stage. The ride had an up to date operating permit and Silver Dollar City is fully cooperating with the investigation.”
A previous statement from the marshal’s office confirmed their investigation began the night of the incident and was to continue the following day.
Silver Dollar City released a statement a few hours following the incident, confirming the train’s derailment and the transport of six guests and one park employee to medical facilities. A follow-up statement was released the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 27.
“Shortly after 6:00 p.m. CT., three of the four train cars on the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed. There were approximately 160 guests on the train at the time of the accident. The train has a maximum capacity of 250 passengers,” the statement read. “Silver Dollar City’s on-park EMS, operations, and safety personnel responded immediately. Train passengers were triaged at the scene and then transported by bus to a parking lot, where they were evaluated by Stone County first responders before either being released, treated on location, or transported to nearby medical facilities.”
Additionally, the statement shared Silver Dollar City’s CARE Team was deployed to the hospital following the incident to offer their support to guests and family members.
“It is our understanding that five of the six guests transported to a medical facility have been released, along with the Silver Dollar City employee. It is a blessing that no-life threatening injuries have been reported,” the statement read. “At Silver Dollar City, the safety and well-being of our guests and team members are paramount – which is why we have detailed emergency protocols and conduct regular drills in partnership with area emergency personnel. We are grateful for the quick, thoughtful action and teamwork of all involved in the response.”
The statement concluded by stating Silver Dollar City’s guest services team is in the process of following up with guests involved to offer additional support.
“We are also continuing to support the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office, which is conducting an investigation,” the statement read. “Further updates will be provided as they become available.”
As additional information on this incident is released, it will be made available on bransontrilakesnews.com.
