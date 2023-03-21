Area residents interested in pursuing a career in the acting or film industry are invited to take part in an introductory workshop on Sunday, March 26, in Branson.
The Business of Acting in Film & TV in the Ozarks workshop will be hosted at 2 p.m. at the Branson Community Center and will cover information every actor must know in order to get started or move further in the industry. This event will be moderated by Actor and Producer Shelley Waggener, Casting Director Tiffany Renee Bear and Creative Director Merry Fidler-Clayton.
For many years now, a filming tax incentive bill has been in the works in Jefferson City for the state of Missouri. Waggener, who has served as consultant and supporter of the bill, shared things are looking positive for an incentive bill to finally pass.
“We made it through the senate, which is the furthest we’ve been in 10 years, so that’s done. The house is supportive, because they’re the ones that wrote the bills. Once we get it through the two votes on the house, they have a formal and informal vote, it goes to the governor for signing. Then it’s in place. Now, is it the best deal we could get right now? Yes, because it’s the best we could get to get started. We can tweak it once it’s in there, but to get it started is important. I’m happy with where it’s going and what we’ve done to tweak the bills. We had six bills total that went in this year..so they combined them all into one bill, which supports structure and infrastructure as well as production and tax incentives and it’s all rolled into one.”
With the future of a passed Missouri filming tax incentive bill looking more promising by the day, Waggener said they felt now was a perfect time to start preparing residents for the forthcoming industry.
“We think we should get ahead of that and start working with training and raising that professional bar here,” Waggener said. “When productions call we can say, ‘Yes, we have people that we know are good and can do the job and will be professional,’ because that’s what they’re looking for. Otherwise they won’t come. The incentives are only part of it. Having that community that we can go to and say, yes we have it is what’s going to bring them here.”
As someone who lived in the once financially profitable film market of Charlotte, North Carolina and the now production prosperous of Atlanta, Georgia, Bear said she understands why it’s important to prepare Missourians of the opportunities that will arrive when studios learn of the state’s incentives.
“There’s a lot of people in this area that are interested. You’ve got different categories. You have people who have done some work and want to keep working, you have people who would like to work, but have no idea where to start and you have people who are kind of in the middle ground who are local performers or have degrees or have experience,” Bear said. “Helping people understand it is there and more of it is coming. Not just commercial, but episodic and full production and full film even is on it’s way. Getting people hyped and excited for the opportunities and letting them know, ‘Where do I stand educationally, where is my talent level at now, and what do I need to do to take it to the next level?’ Then helping them get there education wise.”
As Branson and southwest Missouri in general are very rich when it comes to performers of the stage, Waggener said they want to assist those who are interested in jumping into film.
“Even if you’re in theater and you’re transitioning into film, it’s’ a very different feel. You can take some of those skills, but you can’t take all of them and you have to learn more skills for the film side. That’s something we want to start educating people on and training them on.”
Waggener added, this first workshop will be purely informative and they will be there to share their experiences and who’s calling them, as well as where the opportunities are and what those new to the industry need in order to start working.
“We’re going to evaluate their headshots. We’ll look at them and say this is what works, this doesn’t work. If they don’t have headshots that’s fine, we will tell them where to get them and what to look for so their money is well spent. That’s a big expense. Some people go to photographers who aren’t necessarily trained in taking headshots and they come back with these shots and you’re like, ‘This will never get you work.’ That’s also what we want to do is educate them, so when they do funnel that money, it goes the best possible way it can go and get the best possible result.”
Bear explained the workshop will also offer instruction on the first steps this attending needs to take as they begin their journey into the industry.
“This is where you sign up for casting databases, this is where you need to be going to get the postings for commercial work that you’re not involved in, but you want to be involved in. That could be the avenue for one person or for the next person it’s going to be, ‘Hey, you’ve got great raw instincts. This is how you shape this. Here are three headshot photographers. Go look at their work. Go get some headshots done.’ It’s just going to be a great opportunity to give people a solid foundation, no matter what level they’re at. Whether they’ve been performing professionally for years or they’re just starting out, we can definitely help everyone know how to take this to the next level.”
As a part of the workshop, attendees will also have the chance to participate in a cold reading session and a Q & A segment.
“We’re going to do a cold reading session, so that we can evaluate some talent and let them know and they can see the difference between doing theater work, because it’s all they’ve been trained in here,” Waggener said. “It lets us evaluate their talent level to see where they are or what they need to work on. That aspect will be great for them. That’s what we want to do with this first workshop.”
Following the close of the first workshop, the trio of panelists will then begin welcoming participants to be a part of some educational and performances classes for actors, but also for those who are interested in other aspects of the industry.
“I want to get writers in here to teach writing and people on how to use a camera in film and shooting, so we can build that community. That’s really what we need. We need to get them involved and excited to be a part of a film community and there’s nothing like that here,” Waggener said. “We have to get on that train, because the train will leave and we will be lost. It will go someplace else.”
The cost to participate in the workshop is $45 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com. Attendees are encouraged to bring their headshots and resumes. Parents are also invited to attend. Children 15 and under are able to attend for free with a paid adult.
The Branson Community Center is located at 201 Compton Drive in Branson. For additional information visit the ‘The Film Industry and Acting in the Ozarks - What you need to know to be a working actor!’ Event page on Facebook or email Waggener at shelleywaggener.gmail.com.
