The Forsyth Musical Theater Department will present four performances of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown at the end of this month at the Forsyth Performing Arts Center.
“Forsyth Musical Theater consists of students from Forsyth Elementary, Middle School, and High School,” Producer Angie Deeter said. “It’s going to be a cute show featuring all of the classic Peanuts characters that everyone loves. Concessions will be available as well as raffle baskets with Peanuts merchandise. Come support the students!”
Showtimes for the musical are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29; 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.
“Unlike most shows, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown does not tell one linear story that we, the audience, can follow from beginning to end,” Director April Ebersol said. “Rather, its formatting is less like a typical stage production and modeled more so after the classic Peanuts comic strip that many of us read in ‘the funny pages’ growing up. We see several vignettes of ‘days in the life’ of Charlie Brown. We follow him, and all of the Peanuts characters through school assignments, holidays and extracurriculars.”
The musical is based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M Schulz. The show was written by Clark Gesner, who also created the music and lyrics. Additional dialogue is by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics are by Andrew Lippa.
“I believe director Drew Barr said it best when he said ‘For 50 years, Charles Schulz delighted the world with his insightful portraits of children simultaneously filled with childlike wonder and adult anxiety.’ The Peanuts characters are all so lovable and so remarkably relatable,” Ebersol said. “Perhaps it is because many of us grew up with them so to speak, but we can find qualities of ourselves in all of them.”
You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown features the talents of Jack Brown as Linus VanPelt, Lee Brown as Pigpen, Morgan Brown as Charlie Brown, Sophie Douglas as Lydia, Pace Gillman as Schroeder, Hallie Groff as Peppermint Patti, Amanda Hodges as Snoopy, Morgan Sweeney-Legore as Woodstock, Molly Pollard as Marcie, Liya Rivere as Lucy VanPelt, Jade Robison as Violet Gray, Dru Straka as Shermy, Ember Straka as Frieda and Abby Wheeler as Sally Brown.
Assisting Ebersol and Deeter to bring this production to life are the skills of Tech Crew Members Ava Cantu, Cora Crone, Emrie Straka, Leo Hesketh, Sarah Baer, Gage Honey and Emily Rivere; Assistant Tech Director Ryan Cardwell; Music Director Payton Burnett; Marketing Director Dina Gillman and Technical Director Luke Bates.
Ebersol shared after their first read through of the script, her students asked her what exactly this play is about.
“I replied that, much like the show’s final song, the theme here is: happiness. To me, this show is about discovering what it means to be happy,” Ebersol said. “It doesn’t appear as one big life event where Charlie Brown wakes up one day and has uncovered the secret to true happiness. It is a journey that has its highs and its lows. Throughout life, it is the little things that can brighten our days and bring us happiness.”
Tickets for the production are $5 per person. Advance tickets are available, but seating is first come first serve.
For additional information visit the ‘Forsyth Theatre Arts Department’ page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.