The final Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert of 2022 will take place this Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Branson Famous Theatre.
The concert will begin at 2 p.m. with Theater Hosts Brandon and Megan Mabe and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker. As the show’s featured Branson entertainers, the concert will welcome Rich and Anna Watson.
“You won’t want to miss this dynamic husband and wife ministry. Rich sings with The Sons Music Celebration 10 am morning show at The Majestic Theater,” a press release said. “Anna can be found leading worship services and playing the part of Mrs. Claus in Randy Plummer’s Snowdeer Christmas Story. Snowdeer will be presented December 3rd, and 10th at The Majestic Theater.”
The December concert will additionally feature the talents of Saxophonist Gary Dooms and Vocalists Mary Fay Jackson, Dale Rochell, Dan Keeton, Ava Kasich, Light of Grace, The Singing Bones and The Garrett Sisters. The show will be a festive mixture of both Christmas and gospel music.
Admission is free into Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus with a donation to benefit Suitcases for New Beginnings.
“This wonderful organization collects diaper bags for babies in foster care filled with essentials such as diapers, wipes, and ointments. For the older children in foster care, they collect duffle bags and fill them with blankets, books, and stuffed animals,” the release stated. “With Christmas right around the corner, what better way to give back to the community than to make Christmas extra special for area children in foster care? The day of the concert there will be a donation table set up to receive duffle bags, diapers, ointments, blankets, books, stuffed animals, etc. If you are unable to attend this concert, please consider stopping by the theater to drop off requested items at the theater box office. Those items will be placed on the donation table the day of the concert.”
A love offering at the concert will additionally be taken. Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus concerts will return for their 2023 season on Sunday, April 2.
The Branson Famous Theater, home of Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers, is located at 645 State Highway 165, at Green Mountain Drive in Branson.
For additional information email bransonj4j@gmail.com or visit bransonjamminforjesus.com.
