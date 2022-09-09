Powerboat Nationals is returning to Branson this weekend for the sixth and final round of its 2022 Liqui Moly Formula Light Series.
The Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, racing events will once again take place at the Branson Landing on Lake Taneycomo. This weekend’s race will be the American Power Boat North American Championship. This event will be the fourth Powerboat Nationals event Branson has hosted this summer, with the other two races taking place in Ohio and West Virginia.
These races are free and open to the public to come and spectate. The viewing area extends from the south side of the Branson Jet Boats dock to the north end of the Bass Pro’s White River Fish House. The community is encouraged to come out to the water to show their support for the event and the racers.
The pilots of the fighter jet designed watercrafts race on a high-speed oval course and maintain top speeds as they enter into and maneuver around turns. The Branson race course is designed to stay close to the shoreline, giving spectators an opportunity to see the racing up close.
Boat testing will start at 10 a.m. each day. Races will customarily begin at noon each day and end by 5 p.m. Josh Grisham with Nerd Informants and My100.1 FM is once again returning as the Branson Powerboat Announcer for 2022.
The Year End Awards Banquet for Powerboat Nationals will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. The awards will be hosted at the Missouri Ridge Distillery, which is located at 7000 State Highway 248 in Branson. Tickets for the event are $40 per adult and can be purchased on the Powerboat Nationals website, under the registration tab.
For additional information and past results visit powerboatnationals.com.
