King’s Castle Theatre in Branson is hosting area appreciation for the first of this month for all four of their currently running productions.
Now through Wednesday Dec. 14, locals are invited to see Christmas Wonderland for just $14.95 per ticket and A Celtic Christmas, New Jersey Nights or Anthems of Rock for $9.95 per ticket.
These area application Christmas offerings are available to Missouri residents of Stone, Taney, Christian, Green, Barry, Lawrence, Webster and Jasper counties; as well as Arkansas residents of Boone, Baxter, Marion and Carroll counties. Area appreciation rate does not yet include applicable taxes or service fees.
Christmas Wonderland: “No yuletide trip to Branson would be complete without seeing Branson’s Christmas Wonderland, one of Branson’s largest holiday productions. A sparkling cast of singers and dancers takes you on an unforgettable and magical sleigh ride to a grand Christmas extravaganza.”
Christmas Wonderland performance showtimes during area appreciation include 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursday and Fridays; 8 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
A Celtic Christmas: “An Irish fusion of song & dance hits the King’s Castle stage as Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies welcome a heart pounding ensemble of Irish Dance Stars from Spirit of the Dance! Wonderful harmonies and lilting melodies will fill the air as these talented singers take you on a breathtaking musical journey which include some Opera, Jazz, Pop, Swing and of course all your favorite Irish Classics.”
Showtimes for this production during area appreciation are at 8 p.m. on Mondays, 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
New Jersey Nights: “The show is a spectacular celebration of the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, and takes the audience on a nostalgic musical journey through the career of one of the biggest selling groups of all times.”
New Jersey Nights showtimes this month are at 2 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Anthems of Rock: “A spectacular show bringing the greatest Rock songs in history to the stage. Song after song, hit after hit, Anthems of Rock delivers an outstanding show of number one Hits from the some of most famous bands of the 20th century, including Queen, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Led Zeppelin, Journey, Aerosmith, and many more.”
Showtimes for Anthems of Rock this month are at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The Kings Castle Theatre is located at 2701 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information on these productions or to make ticket reservations call the box office at 417-334-2500 or visit kingscastletheatre.com.
