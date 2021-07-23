Table Rock Lake is the setting for a new music video, which dropped this week featuring Nashville Recording Artist Chelsey James.
“Must’ve Been Drunk,” the new single from James, was recently released and quickly followed by the debut of the song’s new music video on Wednesday, July 21. James, a Missouri native, said as soon as they wrote the song, she knew she wanted to do something at Table Rock Lake.
“I knew it was going to be a real fun summer song and I thought, ‘You know what, my last two videos were pretty intricate and my next video coming up is going to be heavy, so I need just a fun, simple, hang out at the lake music video,’” James said. “I kind of got the inspiration from Carrie Underwood’s ‘Southbound’ music video. They literally just had a lake day and had cameras there and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, that would be so much fun.’”
For the music video, James said she teamed-up with a friend who has a houseboat on Table Rock Lake.
“We all just piled on the houseboat and just filmed ourselves having a good time,” James said. “We just circled around by where the Kimberling City bridge is and just filmed on the water there, and then we filmed a little bit back at the dock. It was all filmed at Table Rock, so it was super fun.”
Even though they had a good time shooting the video, James said like any production, there were some challenges.
“Music videos behind the scenes are always more difficult than they look, but when you try to get all of these people and equipment on a boat, it’s even more difficult. Although my camera crew probably knew it was going to be difficult, but they didn’t share that with me because they wanted us to have fun,” James said. “Here I am thinking, ‘Oh guys, this will be easy.’ I forgot that they had to strap on a 65 pound camera onto their body and the boat’s constantly moving whether you’re anchored or not. I think they got a pretty good workout that day.”
James added she also did all her own stunts during the production of the video.
“This is probably pretty dangerous, but it was fine. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do for the shot. I actually stood up on the roof while the boat was moving and did some lip sync shots,” James said. “There were a couple of moments where I almost fell, but it’s fine. We survived. There were definitely some difficulties that you don’t experience on a regular set that’s on the ground. Kudos to my camera crew for managing to get these shots on a moving boat.”
As a former resident of Ozark, Missouri, James said it’s really special to have the scenic views of the state showcased in the music video.
“It turned out great and I’m just so excited for people to see it. We just wanted a little more of a laid back, fun simple video,” said James. “I was happy to be able to do something like this. It was so worth it. They had the drones flying around of course to, over the boat and the lake. I’m just really excited to get to have Missouri represented and such a landmark of Missouri represented in one of my videos.”
While “Must’ve Been Drunk is technically a break-up song, and is not the type of song she would normally pursue, James said it’s one of the reason’s she loves it so much.
“I tend to lean more toward the sassier Carrie Underwood ‘Before He Cheats’ kind of attitude. This song, I love because of the way that we turned a break-up song into something a little more humorous and light hearted. It’s more of a ‘Made a mistake, alright moving on’ song; instead of a more sad and depressing theme. The tagline of the song is ‘I must of been drunk when I fell in love with you,’” she said. “It’s just a funnier way of talking about a break-up. I think it’s more of an empowering break-up song. Even if you don’t listen to the words as much, the music is just really fun to jam out to.”
Since graduating from college at Drury in Springfield, James has spent a lot of time traveling out to Nashville for shows and recording sessions. When not in Tennessee or traveling elsewhere, James said she can be found at her farm in Seymour.
“I love Missouri. I was raised here. My entire family is from Missouri. I have a long line of Missourians in my family who’ve all just kind of stayed here, which I love. I just have a huge family and we all have managed to kind of stay closeish,” James said. “I don’t ever see myself leaving here permanently. It’s just such a great place to grow up and raise a family. I like to say it’s one of the most beautiful states in the country, but I’m probably a little biased.”
As she continues to grow her career in music, James said her goal is to always keep Missouri close.
“I actually filmed my first single music video, ‘Hands on the Bible’ here in Seymour at the farm. Now I guess I have two videos with some Missouri ties,” James said. “I want that to be a part of my brand, being a Missouri girl. I’m going to continue to do that as much as I can in all my songs, videos and whatever I do.”
The “Must’ve Been Drunk” music video can be viewed on the ‘Chelsey James’ YouTube channel. To learn more about James, her career history and upcoming performance dates visit chelseyjames.com.
