On April 2, WonderWorks Branson unveiled its newest exhibit called Sphere We Go!.
The focus of the new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics exhibit is on the spheres that make up Earth, including the hydrosphere, atmosphere, geosphere/lithosphere and biosphere. While visiting the exhibit, WonderWorks guests will learn about each of the four layers of the Earth, as well as how they interact with each other, according to a press release from WonderWorks Branson.
Additionally the exhibit features content and images, as well as a high definition video that provides a visual explanation of the layers and how they interact. To help enhance the experience, there is also a 3D hologram exhibit that does not require any special glasses, the release stated.
“This is a great opportunity for the family to learn more about this planet we call home,” said WonderWorks Branson General Manager Brenda Dent in the release. “We help to make learning STEM concepts fun for everyone, so we are excited about this new exhibit.”
According to the National Inventors Hall of Fame, STEM education focuses on teaching children real-world applications that help develop a variety of skill sets, including technology literacy, problem solving, creativity, curiosity and critical thinking, which help prepare children for innovation, according to the release.
“This is a great opportunity to enhance one’s learning about Earth,” said Dent in the release. “Everyone can benefit from learning more about STEM topics, so this will be exciting.”
Other STEM-related programs include virtual learning labs, science fair partnership opportunities, science fun facts and hands-on experiences with each visit.
When it came time to select the name for the new exhibit, WonderWorks held a poll asking people to choose from three name possibilities, created by the attraction’s team members. Both employees and social media users were given the chance to cast their votes by selecting one of the following: Sphere We Go!, Get Outta Sphere! or Sphere Not These Earthly Layers!. Ballots were cast and Sphere We Go! came out on top with 51% of the vote, the release stated.
At WonderWorks Branson, guests will also find a variety of other activities that focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. The attraction features STEAM demos throughout, such as an egg drop, bed of nails and the art of origami, according to the release.
Additional fun at WonderWorks Branson includes a bubble room, Professor Wonder’s adventure, interactive sandbox, illusion art gallery and X-treme 360 bikes. The 46,000 square feet family friendly facility also offers group activities, rentals, homeschool days, birthday parties, scouting days, and sensory days, stated the release.
WonderWorks Branson is the company’s sixth and largest location and they are open 365 days a year, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
WonderWorks Branson is located at 2835 W. 76 Country Blvd. Visit wonderworksonline.com/branson/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.