More than a dozen Branson shows joined together to perform at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 25, for the 29th Annual Hot Winter Fun Big Show.
Hosted annually since 1994 by the Branson Show League, the Hot Winter Fun Big Show has become a winter season staple and serves as a kick-off point for the new season of Branson entertainment.
Performances at the 29th Annual Hot Winter Fun Big Show included Jerry Presley’s Elvis Live, The Blackwoods, The Best of Motown & More, The Hughes Music Show, SIX, Legends in Concert featuring The Blues Brothers, Re-Vibe, Chicago Color My World Tribute, Solid Walls of Sound: A Tribute to Elton John, Golden Sounds of the Platters, Stevie Lee Woods and the Nashville Roadhouse Live Band, Legends of Country featuring Willie Nelson, Steve Sanders That Mentalist Guy, Strait to Branson, Patsy to Pasty, The Morace Family Show: Listen to the Music, Johnny Lonestar and Motown Downtown.
Once again taking the stage this year as emcee of the show was Joshua Clark, host of the Josh and Dem morning radio show on Legends 106.3 FM. Joining Clark to partake in his emcee duties was Kari Garrison, Kevin Russell and Brad Williams.
With the ticket sales from this event and a couple of other fundraisers done throughout the year, the Branson Show League is able to use those dollars to market Branson via different advertising campaigns, according to Branson Show League Marketing Director Cindy Merry.
“We’ve done television co-ops in Texas before and we’ve done travel shows. We’ve gone out to be on different travel shows…like 25 of them where we sent people to hand out brochures and visit with potential groups. Each year we focus on something different,” Merry said. “This year what we’re hoping to do is do another specific television campaign and create TV ads with the different shows that participate and co-op with other marketing entities to drive business into Branson. Specially to go to the shows, because when those customers come to Branson and go to the shows they obviously, because we go out of market, they stay in our lodging accommodations and dine in the restaurants and experience the attractions; so it’s a win for the entire community when we use these dollars to drive the visitors here.”
The show offered both general admission as well as VIP ticket sales. Folks who purchased the VIP balcony overlook package were treated to a meal and desserts catered by Florentinas, non-alcoholic beverages, access to a cash bar and meet and greets with some of the performing stars.
To learn more about the efforts of the Branson Show League and future fundraisers visit showsinbranson.com.
