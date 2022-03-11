After a special digital only presentation in February, Tuesday Talks at the Branson Centennial Museum are back live and in-person this month.
On Tuesday, March 15, at 12:30 p.m. the museum will welcome native born Artist, Entrepreneur and History Buff Gage Becker for a presentation he calls “Greetings from the Ozarks.”
“Growing up in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri,” Becker said. “I quickly became inspired by the timeless beauty, charming scenes, and unique people of this area.”
The Tuesday Talk series is presented free of charge in partnership by the Branson Centennial Museum and the White River Valley Historical Society. This Tuesday, Becker will speak from 1:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
“Gage Becker who will share interesting tales and local history he has collected from his life and friendships throughout the region. Becker has special expertise on the legends and lore of Marvel Cave, the origin of Silver Dollar City,” a press release from the museum said. “Becker knows Marvel Cave and Silver Dollar City well. He was a regular there when his grandmother worked at the park in the 1990s and then was employed there himself as well. He’s been a cave guide and worked in visual design for entertainment and special events. Recently Becker was commissioned to create artwork in celebration of the theme park’s 60th anniversary. In addition to being Becker is an accomplished artist and illustrator and a budding entrepreneur, Becker loves to listen, capture and document the history of the Ozarks.”
The Branson Centennial Museum is located in historic Downtown Branson at 120 South Commercial Street, inside the former home of Reisch Shoes & Boots. For additional information on this presentation and future events at the Branson Centennial Museum visit wrvhs.org or call 417-239-1912.
It would be so nice to have these sessions recorded so folks who can't attend could share in the rich history of the area on their PC's.
