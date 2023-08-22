Welcoming in a combination of family, friends, customers, distributors, area entertainers and more, The Red Garter in Branson celebrated their 60th Anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The Red Garter, located in The Falls Shopping Center, opened their doors in 1963 in Palm Springs, CA., before moving the family-owned business to Branson in 1994. Currently owned and operated by Roz Westley and her son Brett Westley, the store has been run by three generations; starting with Roz’s parents Sid and Tess Meltzer who opened the store 60 years ago. Roz worked alongside her parents after they opened and was shortly followed by her husband and Brett’s father, Harold, who joined them at the store.
In commemoration of their businesses diamond anniversary on Saturday, the Westley’s hosted a drawing for a giveaway of a gift basket, which included more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. To help draw the name of the winner for the gift basket, the Westley’s welcomed in Legends in Concert Tribute Artists Michael and Rachel Knight, who perform as Michael Jackson and Madonna respectively. Rick Nelson's name was drawn and he was in attendance to take home his prize.
Brett Westley shared he selected the date of Aug. 19, to host the anniversary celebration, because it also happened to be Roz’s 81st birthday. On top of receiving congregations for the anniversary, Roz spent the day welcoming folks, accepting birthday cards and gifts, and taking numerous phone calls from folks across the country calling to wish her a happy birthday.
Though they are known for their more sexy line-up of clothing items and products, The Red Garter has also been serving the theater and entertainment industry since their arrival in Branson. With offerings including professional makeup, leotards, tights, costumes, hats, wigs, and children’s and adult dance shoes, those who take to any stage in Branson are able to get the items they need from The Red Garter.
While in Palm Springs, the store used to welcome in numerous customers living the celebrity life out in California. Some of the more popular names who became frequent patrons and even friends of the Westley’s included Sophia Loren, Bob Hope, Carl Perkins, Frank Sinatra and even Elvis Presley. In Branson, The Red Garter has taken care of well known entertainers over the years such as Tony Orlando, The Lennon Sisters, Mickey Gilley and many more.
Now through Sept. 19, The Red Garter is offering a 60% discount for online orders of $300 or more as a way to say thank you to their customers celebrating their anniversary. Those visiting the store in person will also have the chance to pick-up some Red Garter 60th Anniversary pins, coffee cups, pins and other commemorative items.
The Red Garter is located at 3265 Falls Pkwy, Suite S in Branson.
For additional information call 417-33709542, visit them on Facebook or at red garterbranson.com.
