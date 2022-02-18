The Legends in Concert 2022 show season is underway in Branson at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
Now through May 24, the Branson audiences can enjoy the spring line-up of feature tributes to The Temptations, Waylon Jennings, The Blues Brothers and Elvis Presley.
The Temptations feature the talents of Vernon Taylor, David Prescott, Claude Barnett, Andre’ King and Norman Hart. Waylon Jennings is performed by Shawn Barker, who has also graced the Branson Legends stage as Johnny Cash. The Blues Brothers feature the dual talents of Clint Nievar as Jake Blues and Justin Sassanella as Elwood Blues. And finally Elvis Presley returns to the stage in the form of tribute artist Ryan Pelton.
This summer the line-up will change and Branson will welcome tributes to Brooks & Dunn, Adele, The Blues Brothers and Elvis from May 26 to Sept. 6. For the fall, Legends will feature tributes to Tina Turner, Freddie Mercury, Willie Nelson, The Blues Brother and Elvis from Sept. 8 to Oct. 31.
Brand new in 2022, Legends is debuting a new show for Christmas, which will run from Nov. 1 to Jan. 1, 2023. A Merry Country Christmas will feature an all-star country cast performing tributes to Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, The Blues Brothers and the gospel music of Elvis Presley.
Now through Monday, Feb. 28, Legends in Concert is offering area appreciation to local residents of Missouri and Arkansas for $11 plus tax. Proof of residency or employment in the qualifying counties is required.
This area appreciation ticket rate is available to Missouri residents of Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright counties. Arkansas residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties are also eligible for the discounted ticket rate.
Those taking advantage of the area appreciation rate, can also receive a free upgrade to preferred seating (Rows one through five) if they bring a new 18 inch or smaller stuffed animal to be donated to the Junior Auxiliary of Taney County’s Tender Critters project.
Returning for another year at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is Legends of Country presented by Legends in Concert. With performances every Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. from Feb. 13 to Oct. 30, the stage will feature tributes to Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Brooks & Dunn and many more.
Showtimes from Legends in Concert performances are at 3 or 8 p.m. Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 West 76 Country Blvd. For additional information or to make ticket reservations visit legendsinconcert.com/branson.
