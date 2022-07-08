The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts will play host to The Osage Ballet, Wahzhazhe, on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6.
Wahzhazhe was produced by Randy Tinker Smith and choreographed by Jenna Smith, both of Osage descent. Roman Jasinski (Shawnee, Peoria) served as an advisor on the project and the music for the ballet was composed by Lou Brock (Osage) and Dr. Joseph Rivers, who also arranged the music.
“The Osage Ballet is immersive and deeply moving storytelling through dance, using contemporary ballet to convey the history of the Osage people from pre-contact to present day,” a press release stated. “Osage heritage and traditions are captured in a stunningly beautiful stage performance using traditional drums, costumes, and dance. Through creative set design, the stage has been transformed into accurate depictions of Osage life over the last four hundred years.”
Both the Friday and Saturday performances of the production will begin at 7:30 p.m. at The Mansion Theatre. Audiences will be treated to costumes designed and created by Wendy Ponca (Osage) and the late Terry Wann (Osage). As well as works by Alexandra Ponca Stock (Osage), who served as the backdrop designer and painter for the production.
“Art is a language common to us all. By retelling the dramatic narrative of the Osage in the art form of dance, Wahzhazhe speaks in a way all can understand,” stated the release. “Ballet is the natural medium with which to tell such a story: Osage sisters Maria Tallchief and Marjorie Tallchief took the ballet world by storm in the mid-20th century, leaving an indelible mark on both the discipline and on Osage culture. Wahzhazhe is a continuation of this tradition.”
Wahzhazhe debuted in August 2012 and has since gone on to perform across the country, most notably at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C. in 2013 and for the Papal Visit at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia, PA in 2015. The upcoming Branson performances will serve as the first for the ballet since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
To learn more about Wahzhazhe visit osageballet.com. For tickets and additional information visit themansiontheatre.com.
