Four-time Super Bowl Champion and Emmy Award Winning Broadcaster Terry Bradshaw is returning to the Clay Cooper Theatre for two additional 2021 Branson performances of his stage production.
Performances of The Terry Bradshaw Show, set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Dec. 10, will feature Bradshaw showcasing his singing ability, personality and charisma on stage as he chronicles his life’s journey through music, comedy and storytelling.
“The show is a high energy show, lots of fun. We sing eight to nine songs and I tell the story of my life and interject humor. We involve the audience, but it’s primarily a singfest,” Bradshaw said. “It’s the story of my life and I sing a song about my grandmother and grandfather. I sing a song about when I started playing football.”
Bradshaw said he customarily will open the show with a high energy song like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie, as well as perform some original songs and music from artists like the Everly Brothers and Glen Campbell.
“I do ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,’ a song I had a hit with believe it or not,” Bradshaw said. “I hope that the people leave and they go, ‘Gosh that was fun’ and then they go, ‘Hey, I didn’t know he could sing.’ That’s the ultimate compliment, ‘I didn’t know he could sing.’”
Bradshaw brought The Terry Bradshaw Show to Branson and performed a handful of shows back in August. While it’s only been a few months, Bradshaw said he’s excited to get back to Branson.
“It’s fun and it’s in a great theatre. I mean the Clay Cooper Theatre is cool. That thing seats about 1300,” Bradshaw said. “Our last show we had a little over 800 there. For the most part we average 500 to 600, which is way more than we do in Vegas. It’s so comfortable and these are my kind of people. We just have a good relationship…and we’ve become friends. Then I go back to New York and do football the next day, so I sing for the people one day and the next day I’m talking football.”
As he’s best known for his careers as a football player, NFL commentator and an actor, Bradshaw confirmed it does surprise some people when they learn about his stage production and singing talents.
“I remember the first show we did there and you’re looking at the people and they’re looking at you and I remember saying to myself, ‘They really don’t know what’s next,” Bradshaw said with a laugh. “It’s just fun. I’m having more fun than they are obviously, but it’s just fun. I do enjoy entertaining people. I’ve said this so many times to my family. My wife knows this. I am alive when I am on stage. I just come alive. I love being up in front of those people. It’s electrifying for me.”
Bradshaw added, if he could change anything about his career, he wishes he would have found his way to the stage years ago.
“I’m a good guy and I love people and I love to make people feel good. I like people to have a good time,” Bradshaw said. “It’s just so rewarding. I just feel like I’ve missed this opportunity. I’m 73. I should have been doing this for the last 30 years. I love to sing. I have just wasted, because God gave me all this talent, and I just have wasted it doing too many things that are not fulfilling for money. This is not necessarily for money as much as it is just to entertain, a fulfillment.”
The inspiration for The Terry Bradshaw Show came from Choreographer, Dancer and Actress Anita Mann, who approached Bradshaw’s manager about putting together a Las Vegas show after seeing Bradshaw do one of his motivational speeches.
“I hooked up with her and we got together with Goldstein, a writer in New York…I sat down with John Max the writer and we started writing the show. It took about a year to write the show. When we got through writing the show, we submitted it to…the composer. He listened to the show and then he (wrote) songs for each thing that happened in my life,” Bradshaw said as he began to sing. “‘Before I reach the end zone, before my final goal I want to throw the ball that scores a touchdown for my soul. If life’s a game of football, I’ll make my pass complete, because when you’re sacked you win the game by getting back up on your feet.’ That’s how it starts and that’s pretty clever isn’t it.”
The end result of their collaboration was a 143 page long stage production, which he needed to learn in six months time before the show was to open at The Mirage in Las Vegas.
“I had to cancel, because I didn’t have time with all my ranch activities and all the speeches and things I was doing. I didn’t have time, I didn’t want to take time to have a day off and study,” Bradshaw said. “I rewrote the show myself to take out all the verbiage and stuff that wasn’t me…When I did that then it got fun.”
In June 2013, Bradshaw debuted his newly rewritten production at The Mirage. For the next year, Bradshaw traveled across the country performing his show. Bradshaw said he only recently has returned to the stage with the show to introduce it to an all new audience.
After his upcoming shows this year, Bradshaw shared he’s already committed to returning to Branson in 2022.
“Starting after March, I’ll be back at the Clay Cooper Theatre 12 more times,” Bradshaw said. “Tammy and I have looked at a home in Branson and we’re thinking about if we could find some place we’d move there, so I could perform more down at Clay Cooper’s place. They’re such good people. I love it there and I love performing in Branson.”
The Branson shows scheduled for 2022 so far include April 16, May 6, May 9, June 22, July 25, July 27, Aug. 3, Aug. 5, Sept. 30, Oct. 14, Nov. 18, and Dec. 16.
Since he began coming to the area, Bradshaw also pointed out how much he enjoys visiting Big Cedar Lodge and the outdoor activities Branson has to offer.
“We love it. Absolutely love it there. Love going over there. Love having drinks at their bars, love their food, the people… We both love Branson and the golf courses. I love to play golf, so we play golf. We both love to fish,” Bradshaw said. “Branson is the cornerstone, the heartthrob of America. Hardworking people, saving their money, to go and be entertained by various entertainers, and there’s plenty to do, lots of places to eat, lots of boating, lots of golf, lots of just outdoor camping and relaxing. Those are our people.”
For additional information on The Terry Bradshaw Show or to reserve tickets for an upcoming performance call 417-332-2529 or visit claycoopertheatre.com.
