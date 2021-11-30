The Rogers and Hammerstein musical classic production of “The Sound of Music” opens this week at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
Opening on Thursday, Dec. 2, and running through Sunday, Dec. 12, the Branson Regional Arts Council will be hosting a total of 10 performances.
“After having to postpone this show last season, we are thrilled to finally bring this incredible family production to the stage of the Historic Owen Theatre,” BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber said in a press release. “We appreciate the support of our fantastic patrons for their patience, and we know you and your entire family will have a great time together at this holiday production.”
The BRAC musical is under the direction of Jacob Deck, who also serves as a choreographer and set designer for the musical.
“Based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, this play captures a personal tale of growth and hope amidst the horrors of World War II,” the release stated. “‘The Sound of Music’ tells the tale of young postulant Maria Rainer, whose free spirit has trouble fitting into the rules and regulations of Nonnberg Abbey. Commissioned by the Mother Abbess to serve as the governess for seven motherless children, Maria transforms the Von Trapp family home from a place of dour rules and regulations to one filled with joy, with laughter, and with music. In the process, Maria wins the hearts of all seven children–and their widower father, Captain Von Trapp.”
The production team includes the devotion of Delyla Uebel (Music Director), Karie Dykeman and Kim Hale (Producers), Pamela Meadows (Lighting Design), Mac Hill (Sound and Technical Director), Melody Snyder (Costumes), Jennifer Vaugh (Costumes), Jordan Alexander-Holt (Costumes and Wig Design), Loran Polson (Stage Manager), Lisa Murphy (Media Coordinator), Marshall Meadows (Photography), Jim Barber (Marketing and Design), and Jeremiah Reeve, Art Hale, Jacob Deck, Mac Hill, Loran Polson and Jennifer Kersey (Set Construction).
The cast features the talents of Hayden Gish (Maria Rainer), Loran Polson (The Mother Abbess), Esther Weicht (Sister Berthe), Mindy Law (Sister Margaretta), Julie Brinkman (Sister Sophia), Tom Baker (Captain Georg von Trapp), Dylan Pratt (Franz / Herr Zeller), Jennifer Kersey (Frau Schmidt), Talya Tinoco (Liesl von Trapp, A & B), Pace Gillman (Friedrich von Trapp, A & B), AJ Turner (Friedrich von Trapp, B), Abby Wheeler (Louisa von Trapp, A), Sophie Douglas (Louisa von Trapp, B), Liam Hill (Kurt von Trapp, A), Lee Brown (Kurt von Trapp, B), Savannah Turner (Brigitta von Trapp, A & B), Kylee Chandler (Brigitta von Trapp, A & B), Johanna Thornsberry (Brigitta von Trapp, A & B), Lundyn Mitchell (Marta von Trapp, A), Jael Frost (Marta von Trapp, B), Zoey Viola (Gretl von Trapp, A), Emma Chandler (Gretl von Trapp, B,) Cole Hill (Rolf Gruber / Baron Elberfeld), Charis Boulden (Elsa Schraeder), Amy Sorenson (Ursula / Nun / Ensemble), Randy Simmon (Max Detweiler), Beth Lambeth (Baroness Elberfeld /Nun/Ensemble), Anna Weicht (A New Postulant/Nun/Ensemble), Jim Barber (Admiral Von Schreiber) and Melody Snyder (Nun/Ensemble).
Showtimes for the production are at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12. Admission is $17 for adults ages 18 and up and $14 for youth ages 4 to 17.
Additional show schedule and ticket information can be found at bransonarts.org/tix or by calling the box office at 417-336-4255.
