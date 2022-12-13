The Butterfly Palace and Rainforest Adventure in Branson has broken all their annual attendance records this year.
For 2022, Butterfly Palace Manager Brittney Smith shared in 2022 they’ve welcomed more than 100,00 people into their exotic attraction and the year isn’t over yet.
“Our guests here in Branson must like what we do,” Smith said. “ We’ve grown from 64,000 guests in 2013 to this year’s record breaking 120,000. Thank you to those guests for visiting and for spreading the word.”
Guests experiencing The Butterfly Palace will be granted admission into the Exotic Butterfly Aviary, passage to the Living Rainforest Science Center, fun at the Banyan Tree Bungee Adventure, a journey through the Emerald Forest Mirror Maze and much more.
“There are several reasons we’ve seen double digit growth over the past eight years,” Butterfly Palace Owner Bruce Herschend said. “It’s our great staff, and of course, a delightful product—the opportunity to walk through 2,000 rainforest butterflies.”
Though there are many sources of food for the butterflies inside the rainforest area of the attraction, many chose to drink from the complimentary nectar-filled plastic flowers guests can carry during their butterfly adventure.
Butterfly chrysalis are purchased by The Butterfly Palace from butterfly farms around the world, ranging from Costa Rica to Australia. Once at The Butterfly Palace, the chrysalis are placed in a glass-walled room in the rainforest area where guests can watch as the butterfly emerges.
These farms, which help hundreds of people make a living wage, are non-profit entities focused on the conservation, research and education of butterflies. Additionally, the Branson based attraction has a 501c3 foundation called Friends of Butterflies and the Rainforest. The foundation monies are spent in a variety of ways, but one such example is when a farm lost its roof during a storm, the foundation was able to provide them with the money to rebuild.
“There are 118 species on our USDA permit,” Herschend said. “The USDA allows us to have as many as 58 species at a time. The mix changes each week as we get multiple shipments. We will always have the Blue Morpho, Pater Kite, Owls and several other favorites.”
The Butterfly Palace also features a variety of other living creatures for guests to see and interact with. Inside the Living Rainforest Science Center, there are more than 25 live reptiles and amphibians from the rainforest for guests to view. Attendees will also find interactive kiosks and displays, as well as critter encounters held throughout the day.
At the Rainforest Theater, guests are invited to preview an education video on the Hidden World of The Butterfly Palace and Flight of the Butterflies.
The Butterfly Palace is open year-round, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Hours for the attraction are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., however no entry will be granted after 4:30 p.m.
Admission Prices for ages 13 and up are $26, plus tax and ages 4 to 12 are $17, plus tax. Children ages 3 and under receive free admission. Admission wristbands are valid for three consecutive days from the day or purchase, but must stay on your wrist to remain valid.
The Butterfly Palace is located at 4106 W. Highway 76 in Branson.
For additional information call 417-332-2231, email info@thebutterflypalace.com or visit thebutterflypalace.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.