The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting six public performances of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast JR. this week at the Historic Owen Theatre.
The cast of the production features the 71 young actors between the ages of 6 and 18 who have spent the last three weeks training for the show with the Branson Regional Arts Council’s Summer Youth Theatre Institute. Divided into two separate casts, the future entertainers spent their days improving their talents and self esteem.
“Over 100 people are involved in the presentation of this Summer Youth Institute production, “ BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber said. “From our incredible team of educational and production staff, to our large number of participating youth from across the community, our organization works extremely hard to provide a safe and nurturing environment for this vital arts education program.”
Based on the original Broadway production, which ran for more than 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. is an adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. The production features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice, according to a press release.
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
“We are especially thankful to the support of our parents, area businesses and organizations who helped to underwrite a portion of the expenses, including student scholarships, and printing of our official 32-page Playbill that contains a brief photo biography of each child in the production,” Barber said.
The BRAC Summer Youth Institute staff includes: Karie Dykeman, Kim Hale (Producers), Jacob Estes, Jacob Deck (Directors), Delyla Uebel (Music Director), Phyllis Pasley (Assistant Music Director), Kristen Dasto (Choreographer), Jim Barber (BRAC Executive Director), MJ Szumowski, Kiauna Risuglia, Molly Tennison-White, Kristine Brown, Lara Menard (Education Assistants), Carter Hendrickson (Stage Manager), Pamela Meadows (Lighting Design/Education), Emily Rivere (Lighting Assistant), Mac Hill (Sound Technician), Josh Silvy (Theatre Operations), Lorie Best (Volunteer Coordinator), Marshall Meadows (Photographer), Leah Johnson (Costumes/Education), Jacob Estes (Set Design) and Josh Silvy, Kade Gaunt, Kylie Gaunt, Carter Hendrickson, Juli Biagi, Emily Hanner, Dylan Whatley, Megan Rodgers and Grace Duncan (Set Construction).
Showtimes for the production are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 and on Friday, June 24; and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26.
Cast A performances are at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Cast A Members include: Savannah Turner (Belle), Javier Nunez (Beast), Korey Brown (Maurice), Dylan Whatley (Gaston), Lee Brown (Lefou), Pace Gillman (Lumiere), Jillian Rice (Cogsworth), Jael Frost (Mrs. Potts), Kylee Chandler (Babette), Alexandria Keaton (Madame De La Grande Bouche), Scout McManus (Chip), Skye Bell (Old Beggar Woman/Enchantress), Indy Griffith (Narrator 1), Charlee Mitchell (Narrator 2), Zoey Viola (Narrator 3), Mercy Griffith (Narrator 4), Georgia Griffith (La Fille 1), Ashley Rodgers (La Fille 2), Vivian Redington (La Fille 3), Duncan Brown (Monsieur D’Arque), Scarlett McManus (Bookseller), Myles Mitchell (Baker), Emma Hess (Aristocratic Lady), Brennan Bilberry (Lady with a Cane), Lundyn Mitchell (Lady with Baby), Lyric Sassanella (Sausage Curl Girl), Emmaline Covey (Candle Seller), Addy Williams (Egg Seller), Jemma Braica (Fishmonger), Emma Chandler (Milkmaid), Seth Roland (Shepherd Boy), Piper Howard (Hat Seller), Luke Johnson (Butcher), Piper Brown (Villager 1), Ember Hopper (Villager 2), Ava Hess (Villager 3), Bailey Hess (Villager 4), Reese Hess (Villager 5)
Cast B performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Cast B Members include: Sophie Douglas (Belle), Javier Nunez (Beast), Ryan Merrifield (Maurice), Dylan Whatley (Gaston), Dru Straka (Lefou), Jack Brown (Lumiere), Evan Wolfe (Cogsworth), Emily Jenkins (Mrs. Potts), Hope Menard (Babette), Emrie Straka (Madame De La Grande Bouche), Lindan Seaman (Chip), Josslynn Silvy (Old Beggar Woman/Enchantress), Roxas Pace (Narrator 1), Adelaide Allen (Narrator 2), Amelia Williams (Narrator 3), Elizabeth Bohner (Narrator 4), Abby Wheeler (La Fille 1), Ember Straka (La Fille 2), Sophia Terhardt (La Fille 3), Tayton Boyd (Monsieur D’Arque), Lincoln Taylor (Bookseller), Mcartney Young (Baker), Emma Williams (Aristocratic Lady), Mackenzie Lockhart (Lady with a Cane), Emilia Pearson (Lady with Baby), Benni Stein (Sausage Curl Girl), Olivia Viall (Candle Seller), Gianna Daniels (Egg Seller), Abigail Ray (Fishmonger), Eliza Allen (Milkmaid), Remy Ziegelbauer (Shepherd Boy), Kynadee Carter (Hat Seller), Jude Barbour (Butcher), Everley Dibas (Villager 1), Madeline Cox (Villager 2).
The production is rated G and is recommended for all audiences. Advance reserved tickets are on sale now by calling the box office at 417-336-4255 or online at bransonarts.org/tix.
For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
