In the immortal words of Dr. Peter Venkman, “He slimed me!”
While the slime at the Hill Family Slime Factory will be a healthy balance somewhere between Slimer from Ghostbusters and late ’90s Nickelodeon slime, this new Branson attraction is promising a hands-on slime experience for all ages.
Simply put, the concept for this new business is pretty cool, according to Hill Family Slime Factory Owners Kayla and Chasen Hill.
“People will come in and be able to make their own slime from scratch, play with it on-site and when they leave they can take it with them,” Chasen said. “It’s kind of an activity as much as it is also something they can take with them as a souvenir.”
At the slime factory, guests will be able to customize their own slime in just a few easy steps.
“We wanted to try and keep it as easy as possible and keep it as fun as possible. They’re going to be able to pick their color of slime.” Chasen said. “They’re going to get a little kit that’s going to have their souvenir bucket and it’s going to have the color and part of the mixture in it. Then they’ll get another container that has the rest of the mixture in it. Then they’ll be able to mix those together.”
Once they’ve mixed their slime together, they’ll then be able to head over to the Toppings Bar to pick out something fun to give their slime its own unique personality.
“They’ll actually be able to fill up a cup with whatever they want to mix in with that slime. There’s everything from beads to sparkles to glitter to army men and all sorts of fun stuff,” Chasen said. “They’ll be able to sit here at a table and mix it all up in a bucket and play with it. When they’re ready to go they can put it in their little souvenir bucket, put the lid on it and take it with them.”
Even though kids will likely be the ones getting their parents into the door, Chasen said making slime is something the entire family can do together.
“Even as an adult it’s really fun. There’s something really enjoyable about mixing the ingredients together and it turns into a slime and then it gets solid and then you can sit there and stretch it out and play with it,” Chasen said. “We were having a blast even when we were testing our slime mixture at home when we were getting started. I just noticed that almost an hour passed in no time because we were just sitting there having fun.”
For the creation of their slime, the Hills said they wanted to ensure, more than anything, their slime was going to be something safe.
“We wanted something that was going to be like 99% natural. Nothing too problematic. There’s a lot of stuff out there that’s easily stainable and stuff like that,” Chasen said. “This stuff is really mass appealing too. As far as texturally, it’s not a complicated mixture. It’s an AB mixture, two-part mixture. To me, I felt a couple different types of slimes and I felt this is what you’d want slime to feel like, while also being safe.”
The Hills shared they’ve always wanted to open their own family business, but it wasn’t until the end of last year when the pieces started coming together.
“We have lived here a long time, so we’re very familiar with Branson and then we have kids of our own and they’re into slime,” Chasen said. “We definitely wanted to think of something that would be fun for families to do, especially with kids and something everybody can do.”
Kayla added, “Be inside in a comfortable and controlled environment where you can spend time face-to-face and do a fun activity.”
The idea for the slime factory came to the Hill family on Christmas Day 2021 and things have been heading in the right direction ever since.
“We were driving home and we were starting to talk again about doing something and then we just kind of put two and two together,” Chasen said. “Dec. 25 was when we first started going, ‘Alright, that’s what we should do.’ Then by that next morning we had stuff rolling and kicking into high gear.”
Slime factory patrons will receive a three piece kit, which will be $25.75 per person.
“Basically that will give them the whole kit to make one bucket of slime,” Chasen said. “Then that bucket of slime, they’re going to have the fun of actually making it and playing with it on-site and taking it home with them.”
As the slime factory is both an activity as well as souvenir, Kayla shared they will be accepting both walk-ins as well as reservations for parties and events.
“We’re totally open to walk-ins, but if you’re a large group and you want to preschedule a party to come in, we’d have that set up,” Kayla said. “Birthday parties and events like that you can definitely preschedule those things.”
Chasen shared by opening this type of business, they believe they’re getting onboard for where the Branson train is headed.
“We think it fits well and we hope it does well,” Chasen said. “We’re excited. Branson’s been around a long time and they don’t always get new stuff. This is something really new. I really think it matches up with the kind of direction Branson is going in. Things are definitely getting more attraction oriented.”
Kayla added, “More attractions. More young families. More things to do. We like the idea groups can be in here and be either in the A/C or in the winter be in the warmth. There are seats at the table, but you don’t have to sit down. You can gather around your table and you can stand up and move around if you want to. Play on top of the table or stretch it out person to person.”
The Hill Family Slime Factory opened their doors on Friday, April 1. They’re located at 2005 W. 76 Country Boulevard, Suite 205 in Branson.
The attraction will be offering both local and military discounts and be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For additional information visit the ‘Hill Family Slime Factory’ page on Facebook or call 417-593-9187.
