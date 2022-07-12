Anyone driving along Branson’s 76 Strip in recent months may have noticed folks enjoying the newest outdoor addition to Fritz’s Adventure.
In early March, the 80,000 square foot indoor adventure park brought some of their fun outside with the arrival of the Treetops Escape. The newly completed zipline is an extension of the Treetops Zipline Course, which gives guests the opportunity to enjoy ziplining both indoors and outdoors.
“We have 45 total obstacles. It includes 17 ziplines, eight suspension bridges, two free falls and a crows nest outside with a view for miles. It’s really a spectacular view,” Fritz’s Adventure Chief Marketing Officer John Vaughn said. “When we added Treetops Escape, which is the world’s first indoor to outdoor Treetops Course, we were incredibly excited, because it adds an outdoor element to Fritz’s that we haven’t necessarily had before.”
By offering both indoor and outdoor ziplining opportunities, Vaughn explained Fritz’s guests will have the chance to enjoy the Treetops Course regardless of the weather.
“In Branson, there’s lots of opportunities to Zipline, but we feel like if it’s really hot, we obviously have indoor ziplining. Then if the weather is beautiful we can do outdoor ziplining as well. If it’s raining, you can do just the indoor portion,” Vaughn said. “No matter how hot, no matter how cold, no matter if it’s raining or snowing, we have a zipline experience for guests and that really excites us that we can offer more opportunities and more options.”
The inspiration behind the new Treetops Escape portion of the attraction is the result of Fritz’s Adventure wanting to continue to create unique experiences for their guests.
“We’re always looking to push boundaries a little bit further than what other people may think about. We had this inspiration of, ‘Gosh, what happens if we were to literally cut holes in our building and allow people to zip from inside to outside. What would that look like and could we do it?’ We reached out to the company that we work with that helped us build the indoor course,” Vaughn said. “They build these courses all over the world, but typically these are outdoor courses only. They said, ‘We’ve never seen an indoor/outdoor Treetops Course. We’ve never built an indoor/outdoor Treetops Course, but we can obviously make it happen.’ So in working very closely with them we were able to create this world’s first experience.”
In the month since its debut, Vaughn shared guests have really been loving the new experience.
“Knowing they’re doing a world’s first, they’re experiencing a world’s first is also exciting. People like that. Sort of the novelty of it that it’s unique in that way,” Vaughn said. “The other thing about it that I think is unique, and this is true of all of our attractions, but you can do it as much as you want. You buy that adventure ticket, which is the ticket you need to be able to do Treetops, you can do it as much as you want throughout the day.”
For families looking to do something together a little closer to the ground, Vaughn said Fritz’s has also created a new adventure called Find Fritz.
“It’s a scavenger hunt inside our building. In essence, people start by using their phone and they scan a QR code that gives them their first clue. There’s then a scavenger hunt that they experience throughout the building, finding their next QR code and the next clue that leads them to the next one and so on,” Vaughn said. “At the very end of that scavenger hunt, they find Fritz, which people love to do and they can get a little prize if they do indeed find Fritz. So lots of folks have found enjoyment with that. It’s just another way for parents and kids to connect with each other, because we see families doing it together.”
The Treetops Zipline Course, including the new Treetops Escape, has a minimum height requirement of 55 inches for guests to participate on their own. Anyone who is at least 48 inches is allowed to participate with a paid guest chaperone who is age 16 or older. The weight maximum for the zipline is 285 pounds and the weight minimum is 44 pounds.
For those who do not meet the minimum height and weight requirements for the Treetops Course, can take on the Sky Tykes Ropes Course, which is similar to the adult ropes course, but is specifically designed for the smallest of adventurers.
Inside Fritz’s Adventure, guests will also find underground tunnels, an airworthy airplane, a massive water tower, extreme slides, climbing walls, warped walls, shipping containers, a laser maze and much more.
Fritz’s Adventure is located at 1425 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. The attraction is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Hours are subject to change on select days.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations visit fritzsadventure.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.