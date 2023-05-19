For the 2023 show season, Branson has welcomed in a new production offering to transport audiences back to when rock ’n’ roll music reigned supreme.
At the beginning of this month, Classic Rock Icons made their stage debut at the Americana Theatre where they’ve since been treating crowds three days a week to tribute performances of some of the most legendary and influential artists in rock ’n’ roll history.
Produced by Matthew Boyce and Adam Webster, who also perform in the show, Classic Rock Icons is a Matthew Boyce Entertainment Production. For those planning to come and see the show’s inaugural year on stage, Webster shared they have approximately 20 tributes audiences can look forward to seeing.
“Some of our favorites include Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Mick Jagger, Bon Jovi, Stevie Nick of Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Journey and that’s just to name a few,” Webster said. “There’s a ton of other hits we’ve put together in melodies and various other capacities. We will get to your favorites before it’s all said and done.”
The concept for this show, however, was born from another. In 2020, the Americana Theatre first welcomed Boyce to the stage with a show called Rock ’N’ Roll Royalty. Due to the ongoing pandemic, low attendance and other obstacles, the show was shelved and Boyce shifted focus to the British Invasion and his Elvis: Story of a King productions.
“We had a lot of requests for harder rock in the British Invasion show. People saying things like ‘Zeppelin and Pink Floyd’ and I said, ‘Wow, maybe there’s a demographic for this right now.’ And looking at the success of shows we have in town with the newer demographic, I really wanted to push a show for that age 30 to 65 demographic,” Boyce said. “There’s a lot of shows in town for that 50 plus demographic, but I really wanted to push that 1970s and ’80s rock feel and push into the ’90s. That’s when I said, ‘Let’s revamp this rock show.’ I took all the ideas I had in my head with that, I really didn’t know how to work out and Adam and I came together and really worked on this show a bit.”
Boyce and Webster put their heads together, in approximately March 2022 and from there Classic Rock Icons was born. As brainstorming took place on the direction of the show, Boyce explained there were so many paths they could have taken between the variety of melodies, genres and themes. Ultimately, they settled on the tribute aspect due to the resurgence currently being seen in the industry.
“You look at the demographic of movies right now with biopics like Elvis, Whitney Houston, the Michael Jackson one in production, Elton John, and Bohemian Rhapsody,” Boyce said. “You just look at Branson and you see a lot of tribute shows everywhere. You think, ‘Can the town take one more?’ I think tributes are just one of those things that’s always going to be a viable thing. You can pay hundreds of dollars to go see a person, but the Branson clientele isn’t really doing that. You’re coming to Branson for family fun and an affordable vacation and you’re getting a great caliber show for a good price.”
When the concept was ready to go, the producing duo knew right away they wanted Adrianna Fine, Tony Turner and Johnny Moroko to join the Icons cast.
“Adrianna is an award winning tribute artist for Stevie Nicks. The Fleetwood Mac show she was in at God & Country won tribute show of the year a few years back. Johnny Moroko is renowned for his Mick Jagger. He’s traveled the world as Jagger, so can’t not look at him,” Boyce said. “Tony Turner had done tribute for years…his Bon Jovi is legendary. He did it with Tusk for Road to Rock. Steve Perry, if you just search Tony Turner on YouTube, some of his biggest viewed videos are him singing his Journey stuff and he just has the voice for rock and we knew he was going to be our tenor doing stuff.”
Not only did they need to bring excellent vocalists to the table, Boyce said they needed everyone to be instrumentalists too.
“The big challenge too was finding people that have the talent. When you see the show, you’ll realize, when they’re not doing their tribute, they’re playing guitar, they’re playing bass or they’re playing drums,” Boyce said. “They’re on that stage and they’ve got to be able to pick-up and rotate. At one point Tony’s on bass for a song and switches to keys. We have some well rounded musicians and to make this show work. The performers are also the band, so you see a lot of teamwork going on.”
Webster shared having a live band on stage providing instrumentals for all of the tribute artists, he sees as one of the strongest pillars of the show.
“There’s so many people going, ‘I want to see a live band. I want to see a live band!’ There’s a lot of people who are covering maybe classic rock or even sections of it,” Webster said. “To be able to perform this stuff live, and rotate like Matthew is talking about, sets us apart from so many productions. We’re really proud of the fact that we’re able to play these as well as perform them.”
While the artist tribute talents of their cast was a major factor in their song selection, Boyce said they also had a special process choosing the pieces to sing.
“We looked at things like Apple Music and Spotify and Billboard and looked to see what other songs or artists or the songs for the artists we wanted to pick,” Boyce said. “You can look at Billboard charts, but Billboard didn’t always get things right. ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ is one of the biggest songs in the world, but its top position on Billboard was No.9. So you’ve really got to look in deep. How does this work then? Apple Music and Spotify has a feature where you can look and see what their most searched or most listened to songs are per artist. So we really picked the songs that we know fans of that band are looking at right now.”
As to building the show itself and carefully placing the artists and genres one after the other, Webster explained the method for this procedure.
“We’re working within the parameters of what is considered classic rock, but with-in that there’s so many different facets. Like, is it a harder act like Aerosmith or is it a more vintage act like The Rolling Stones? Is it more like middle-America like Tom Petty? So to be able to mix all of those up and to keep it changing throughout the whole show was a big factor in determining what is going to be the most entertaining way to set all of this up,” Webster said. “Then you build your costume changes and all of that around it. To be able to explore so many sides of one side of music, to be able to change it up as it goes, there’s not a dead moment in this show. It just progresses forward so quickly and I think that’s something people enjoy about it. It’s a very high intensity, high energy show that explores all ranges.”
As the demographics of Branson’s visitation continue to evolve, Boyce shared who they have designed this show for.
“If you like impersonations, if you like tributes, you like live bands, you like classic rock music and if you are trying to widen your horizons and you want something different than a country show in Branson,” Boyce said. “Not to mention, some cool lights, some cool production, some cool flashbacks from the ‘70s and ‘80s with jingles and commercials as well as just some cool reminders of the looks and the sounds of the times.”
Showtimes for Classic Rock Icons are at 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 5 p.m. on Fridays now through Friday, Aug. 18. Following the end of the show’s inaugural season, British Invasion will return at the Americana Theatre to take over the showtime and run from September through November.
For additional information on the show or to purchase tickets visit americanatheatrebranson.com. Fans can also check out Classic Rock Icons on Facebook and matthewboyceentertainment.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.