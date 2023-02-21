Following a month and a half break from the Branson stage, the cast of Anthems of Rock have returned to the King’s Castle Theatre as their 2023 show season gets underway.
Officially opening for the season on Friday, Feb. 10, the high energy production started out their year of performances with weekend only shows this month, with plans of returning to a regular full schedule come March.
Featuring No.1 hits songs made famous by groups like The Rolling Stones, Journey, Queen, Elton John, The Eagles, Aerosmith and more, Anthems of Rock has made a name for itself as being the biggest rock party in Branson.
“Anthems of Rock is all about the music,” King’s Castle Theatre Production Manager Ken Elkins said. “It’s a non-stop musical celebration and it’s not just ‘80s. It’s anthems of rock, so we do ’70s, we do ‘80s…’Was it a rock anthem?’ If it was, then we try to put it in our show. There’s no era, because we didn’t want to pigeonhole ourselves into an era. Some people think it’s an ‘80s show, but it’s really not. It’s an anthems of rock show.”
King’s Castle Theatre General Manager and Show Director Jacqui Bell explained Anthems of Rock is more than just a show, it’s an experience.
“It’s like a Broadway style production and rock concert. It’s super, highly talented. There’s 11 cast members on stage,” Bell said. “There’s no one that takes the lead. The singers, they all have solos and they all do equal amounts, as do the dancers. You couldn’t do the show without any of them. They’re all as important as each other. It’s super fun, super exciting, it’s super fast moving. You can’t even take a breath. It just hits you in the face the minute the curtains open and it does not stop until the curtains close.”
King’s Castle Theatre Dance Captain Courtnay Mitchell added their show provides something for every age, regardless of which generation they grew up in.
“Sometimes we’ve had older couples in the audience and you’re like, ‘I don’t know if they’ll enjoy this show,’ but they’re the ones that are having the most fun in the audience, because I guess they’re reliving their teenage years and young adult years. I feel like all these songs hold special moments in everyone’s life, especially like rock anthems,” Mitchell said. “There’s a lot of kids shows and TV series and movies now that are incorporating all these older songs, so you find that the kids come, they love it as well. They love ‘I’m Still Standing,’ because it was in the ‘SING’ movie, so they all love it.”
In addition to Mitchell, Anthems of Rock features the talents of Jay MacManus, Brian Miller, Sarah Marie La Beau, Mesa Knife Chief, Martin Bennett, Rowan Mitchell, Kristen Dasto, Jacob Nelson, Riley Bradley and Kelvin Wright.
After being away from the stage since the end of last year, Mitchell shared the cast are all excited to be back together again.
“It’s always nice to start with Anthems of Rock, because it’s a really fun show. We enjoy doing all the shows, but this one is extra special,” Mitchell said. “We extra enjoy doing this show, because the audiences are just so great. When you come and see the show, you can see how much fun we have with each other on stage and I feel like it’s just very special to us all, so we’re extra excited to start with Anthems of Rock.”
As a part of the show, audience members are encouraged to become a part of the show experience themselves.
“This is not the show where you sit down and put your hands in your lap. We encourage you to get rowdy. We want you to participate. This is a concert. Participate as much as you can. We encourage that,” Elkins said. “Some people will come to me at intermission and go, ‘Is it okay if we get up and dance?’ Absolutely! If you feel like you’re going to be in front of somebody, just come to the back and dance your heart out. We encourage that and it’s fun to have people singing along.”
As the Branson production enters into its fourth season, Bell shared they’ve become a bit of a Branson show staple now for both locals and visitors.
“We’ve got some diehard fans out there for sure. They’ve been waiting for us to be open. They miss us, they’ve said. A lot of locals, they come on a weekend regularly. It’s their Saturday night out. They grab their friends and come on in,” Bell said. “For out of towners who come into Branson, they make sure this is on their list of things to do again and again when they come back. That’s all you can ask for really. It shows that we did our job and entertaining enough that it makes people come back again and again.”
Another element which sets Anthems of Rock apart from the traditional Branson show is the pacing of the production.
“When we hit intermission, a lot of people will say, ‘That was it? It’s already over? The first half is already over?’ And that’s how well it flows and the energy it has. People can’t believe the first half is already done,” Elkins said. “Then a lot of people will walk out at the end of the show and they’ll say, ‘I knew every song. I knew every word.’ And that’s what we’re trying to get at.”
With a cast of 11 performers, Mitchell said at times there is so much happening on stage at the same time, she encourages folks to definitely come and see the show more than once.
“It’s the biggest rock party in Branson. Whatever mood you’re in, come see our show and you’ll be uplifted and just ready to rock and scream and sing along and get up and dance and clap along with us,” Mitchell said. “If you see something one time, you’ll probably see something different the next time and you have too much to watch, almost. It can be overwhelming, because there’s just so much going on, on stage. I think that’s the brilliance of it. It’s something different that Branson’s never really seen before.”
When this show was first being created, Bell said their goal, as Mitchell said, was to create something Branson has never seen before.
“It was about a nine to 10 month preparation to open this show originally in 2020. We started pre-production in 2019,” Bell said. “It just has to be perfect, because rock it’s so popular, which is why we went along the lines of doing a show like this. But popularity comes with high expectations from die hard rock fans and pressure for us to get it right and get the songs right that the people are going to like the material and the fashion these rock fans are wanting to see.”
Both Elkins and Bell teased as this season progresses, there will be some new fun elements added to the show audiences aren’t going to want to miss.
For the rest of February, showtimes for Anthems of Rock will be at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Come March, the regular season schedule will take over, which will include showtimes at 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The theatre’s other regular season productions: Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies, Dancing Queen and New Jersey Nights, will all be opening for the 2023 season during the month of March.
The King’s Castle Theatre is located at 2701 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to reserve tickets call 417-334-2500 or visit kingscastletheatre.com.
